Data favours Real Madrid against Bayern Munich

After a disappointing first leg at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich are looking to turn the tide at the Santiago Bernabeu when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

At the moment, the Spanish club lead 2-1 on aggregate and are looking comfortable ahead of their clash with the Bavarians.

Madrid only have the European competition as their last chance of silverware for the campaign and are likely to go all-out to feature in another final.

As for Munich, they would need a perfect plan and executive it properly if they want to travel to Kyiv as participants and not spectators – completing their dream of a Treble.

While the Bavarians have the personnel and capacity to overcome such adversity, they have to overcome an immensely difficult mountain of challenges and the data below lean all in favour of the Los Blancos.

PURE DOMINANCE

The Spanish club have beaten the German giants in the last five UEFA Champions League meetings, with Bayern’s last victory coming from a 2012 battle when Munich beat Madrid in the semis via penalty shootout despite losing 2-1 in the second leg of the tie.

TOP MANAGER

Since taking over as Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has not been eliminated in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Furthermore, he has won 22 matches in the competition while only losing four times.

LEAKING DEFENCE

Down in the competition, Munich must also rely on their defence to restrict Madrid from scoring any more goals. This may prove to be close to impossible especially with Munich failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 away matches in the European competition. The last time they stopped a host from scoring was in 2015 against Dinamo Zagreb.

STOPPING CR7

Already with an inconsistent defence, Munich must also try their best to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring. He was kept quiet in the first leg of their clash, but the Portuguese has the penchant for goal when facing the German club. In fact, he has scored nine goals in his career when facing Munich.

SUPER SUB

Aside from Ronaldo, Munich must be aware of Marco Asensio as he seems fond of scoring against Munich as well. His last three goals have come when he was a substitute, and two of those were against Bayern (last year’s quarters and this year’s semis.) The third was against Juventus in 2017.

FINDING ROBERT

As for Munich’s scoring opportunities, Robert Lewandowski surely needs to do better in the second leg. He has been out of form in the competition, failing to score in the last four UEFA Champions League games for Munich. Easily one of the best strikers in Europe, the Polish international has never gone five consecutive Champions League games without finding the back of the net.

ADJUSTING AMIDST INJURIES

Munich must find a way to adjust with their first-choice players likely to be sidelined. Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng both suffered injuries and will not be featuring in the trip to the Bernabeu. Javi Martinez and David Alaba are the most capable replacements for the Bavarians, and they should be at their best in order to challenge Madrid.