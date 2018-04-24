Top Champions League goal scorers for Liverpool

Liverpool are no strangers to UEFA Champions League glory and they have a long history within the competition.

With already five European titles in their mantle, the Reds are looking to add more as they are in the semi-final of the competition.

Facing AS Roma, many are hoping that the Reds return to glory in Europe.

With less than 24 hours left before the first leg of their clash, here are the top five Champions League goal scorers for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Michael Owen

Three players are currently tied for the fifth spot, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino getting the chance to overtake the legendary striker within a few weeks.

The two have played integral parts in Liverpool’s success this year and many expect them to lead the line for the Reds when they try to topple AS Roma in the home leg of their match-up.

Salah recently won the PFA Player of the Year after a superb first season with the Reds, seeing him score 41 goals in all competitions. Already with nine in the Champions League, he can easily climb the rankings before the season ends.

Firmino has the same opportunity that the Egyptian has, as he has also been incredible so far this season. His calmness in front of goal has resulted in many affirming the decision to give him the legendary number nine kit for the Reds.

As for Owen, he spent his best years at Anfield, winning the Golden Boot awards in the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons and lifting the Ballon d’Or crown in 2001. Owen scored nine goals in only 16 Champions League appearances with the Reds.

LUIS GARCIA

With 10 goals in his name, Spaniard Luis Garcia sees himself fourth in the list. Playing 24 games in the Champions League for the Reds, many hail Garcia as one of the better players to ever wear the legendary kit.

Garcia won the UEFA Champions League crown in the 2004-05 season, leading the Reds in scoring in the process. He netted half of his total Champions League tally during that competition, with his winner against Chelsea in the semi-final as one of the most popular ones.

He also helped Liverpool reach the final in the 2006-07 season but it ultimately ended in heartache as they had to settle as runners-up in the competition.

By July 2007, it was confirmed that Garcia left Liverpool to play for La Liga club Atletico Madrid, but he is forever linked to Liverpool by fans.

PETER CROUCH

A towering presence in front of goal, Peter Crouch was definitely a popular figure during his time with Liverpool.

His arrival at Anfield started off slow, with Crouch only scoring four months since his arrival, but with the pressure lifted he was finally able to be comfortable as the striker.

He would go on to score 11 Champions League goals in 31 European appearances for the club. Their closest European achievement was finishing as runners-up in the 2006-07 competition where the Englishman scored six goals to help them reach the final.

Life after Liverpool has seen Crouch play for Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City.

DIRK KUYT

A legend in his own right, Dutch international Dirk Kuyt has enjoyed cult status as a Liverpool player. Known for his hard-nosed style and tireless work ethic, supporters of the Merseyside club were saddened when he decided to leave the club in 2012.

His accomplishments have landed him second in the list as he has 12 UEFA Champions League goals in 40 appearances for the club.

Kuyt scored Liverpool’s only goal in the Champions League final against AC Milan in the 2007 final where they lost 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

Despite lifting only one title during his time with Liverpool (League Cup), fans remember the Dutchman fondly for all he has contributed with the club during his spell.

STEVEN GERRARD

Not surprisingly, Steven Gerrard sees himself atop this list. Many consider the Englishman as one of the best midfielders in football history, and Gerrard certainly has a number of unforgettable performances in the Champions League.

The Reds’ captain has 30 goals in 87 Champions League appearances, with a 2005 title as one of his biggest accomplishments in a storied career.

Gerrard is also credited with the only player to score in an FA Cup Final, League Cup Final, UEFA Cup Final and UEFA Champions League Final – winning in those matches in the process.

Retiring at the end of the 2016 season after a spell with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, Gerrard now finds himself as the manager of Liverpool U18 squad.