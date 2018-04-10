‘Liverpool can go all the way’

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise says the Reds have proved that they have the quality to win the Champions League.

Liverpool last week beat Manchester City 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg match, which gives them the advantage of a place in the semi-finals ahead the return match at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Riise, who was a member of Liverpool’s side that won the trophy in 2005 beating AC Milan in the final, admitted that the Jurgen Klopp-coached team still have a lot to do when they face City again on Tuesday.

Riise told Sky Sports: “This year, although it’s going to be very tight, they have a good chance of going all the way. You have the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid and Bayern still there, and they have to go through against City.

“There are some great teams left but if they play like they did at Anfield on Wednesday, then there are not many teams who could stop them.

“All the other teams left will have seen that performance, it was amazing. The high pressure, the intensity in the game was unbelievable, they almost did it for 90 minutes. Liverpool proved if they are at the top of their game, they can beat anyone.

“A club like Liverpool should always be in the quarter-finals, semi-finals of the Champions League and competing with the best clubs in the world.”

The Norwegian, who spent seven years at Liverpool, also backed Klopp to take the club back to its glory days.

Riise added: “I think the fans have been waiting for it, the players the same, it’s the best competition for a player to be involved in and you want to try to give something back to the fans when you get there.

“I’m happy for Klopp. They expect a lot, and now he’s proven he can bring the club back to the Champions League.”