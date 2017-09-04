UEFA asked to investigate Man City over financial fair play

Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas has written to UEFA asking Europe’s football governing body to investigate whether Manchester City broke financial fair play rules.

The continent's administrative body is already investigating as to whether Paris Saint-Germain contravened rules designed to stop 'financial doping' in the game.

Tebas said in his statement about PSG and City's spending that "funding by state-aid distorts European competitions and creates an inflationary spiral that is irreparably harming the football industry."

Both clubs spent hundreds of millions of euros on new players during the previous transfer window, with the Parisians landing Neymar for €222m while the Citizens spent the highest amount of money compared to other European clubs.

The French giants are largely funded by the Gulf state of Qatar, through the Qatar Sports Investments fund. Meanwhile, Man City are supported by owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, who brought the Pep Guardiola-coached outfit in 2008.