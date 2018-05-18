Agent: Jorginho’s City move up to Napoli

Napoli midfielder Jorginho could be on his way to Premier League champions Manchester City in the off-season, according to his agent Joao Santos.

The 26-year-old is reportedly a transfer target for City, who may need to fork out around £56million for his serves, but his agent has revealed that the deal hinges on whether Napoli agree to sell him. Jorginho has two years left on his contract with the Partenopei.

“Jorginho is still under contract but if Napoli finds an agreement with City, the player will go to Manchester,” said Santos, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Finding an agreement with the English club will not be a problem considering the importance of the team.

“But, I repeat, that will depend on the decisions of Napoli as the player is tied for another two years.

“City are the champions of England and are one of the top European clubs. If Napoli and City find a solution, we can talk about it. Otherwise, he will be happy to continue in Naples.

“At the moment, I have not heard anything from the leadership of Napoli. I hope to hear from the director and maybe in the next few days I will be in Naples to talk about it.”

The defensive midfielder has made 38 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season, contributing with four goals and four assists.