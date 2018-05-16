Messi: Huge blow if Neymar joins Real

Lionel Messi would be devastated to see former teammate Neymar join rivals Real Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder, who left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £200m deal, is embroiled in speculation over his future.

Having laid waste to all in Ligue 1 this season while failing in the Champions League, Neymar’s season was cut short with a foot injury in February.

He is now in a race to be fit for the World Cup while at the same being linked with a mega-money move to Zinedine Zidane’s Spanish League champions and Champions League finalists.

Messi, who is currently in South Africa to face Premiership Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, played for four seasons with Neymar at Barca.

And speaking to TyC Sports, he said: “It would be terrible, because of everything he means to Barcelona.

“Ney won important trophies here. He won the Champions League and La Liga. It would be a huge blow for everyone. It would make Real Madrid even stronger from a football point of view.”

Messi added that his future remains at Barca. “I am not tempted to leave Barcelona. I will not be better anywhere else, this is the best team in the world.

“Every year I fight to win everything. I do not need to go to another team to prove anything.”

“I want to win the Champions League every year, to be a league champion every year. It’s what we all want.”