DC United confirm Rooney talks

DC United manager Ben Olsen has reportedly confirmed his side’s interest in signing Everton star Wayne Rooney, though no deal has been agreed as yet.

The former England captain is thought to be close to securing a move to the Major League Soccer team in the United States of America.

It is believed that Rooney is partly seeking a move away from the Toffees after falling out of favour with current manager Sam Allardyce.

Speaking to American website TMZ, Olsen said: “The deal is not done but there is some interest from our end.”

The 32-year-old joined Everton ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and scored 11 goals before Christmas, but his fortunes have declined in recent times after being switched to more of a midfield position by Allardyce.

The talented forward originally left his boyhood club in 2004 as an 18-year-old before spending 13 glittering seasons with Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

The Croxteth-born player is believed to have been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season, although the US transfer window only opens in July.

Meanwhile, Allardyce is open to letting the former Three Lions skipper leave, saying earlier: “If the player wants to go – if any player wants to leave – then I’m comfortable with that.

“My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiation somewhere along the line.”