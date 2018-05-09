Zidane coy on Neymar rumours

Zinedine Zidane kept his cards close to his chest when asked about Neymar, who has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Neymar is in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain following a world record 222 million Euro transfer from Barcelona. However, he has long since been linked with a move back to Spain amid reports he has struggled to settle in France.

However, Real Madrid boss Zidane refused to reveal whether or not he has the Brazilian in his sights.

“He is not my player,” said Zidane, according to the Express. “I will not go into that. I only care about finishing the season well.”

Real Madrid have endured a poor season domestically, losing their La Liga title to Barcelona with some weeks to spare and crashing out of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals against Leganes.

However, they have managed to make the Champions League final, in which they will face Liverpool on 26 May — beating PSG in the last 16.