Transfer Buzz: May 1 to 6

6 May

Neymar-CR7 partnership at Real?

According to Marca, Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar has said that he would be happy to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old Brazilian, who was photographed with CR7 at the FIFA gala, has been tipped to leave France after just one season.

It is understood that Real Madrid are also preparing a pay raise for Ronaldo to keep him happy on top of an enormous salary offer for Neymar.

Mourinho after Willian-Martial swap

The Mirror reported that Jose Mourinho is ready to let Anthony Martial leave for Chelsea if the London club offer winger Willian plus £40 million.

The Manchester United manager is said to have run out of patience with the 22-year-old’s footballing development.

The French international forward, who has struck 11 times this season, is contracted till 2019.

United to sign Milinkovic-Savic

According to the Sun, the Red Devils have agreed on a £80-million deal with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian international midfielder looks set to be the second most expensive transfer to the EPL after Paul Pogba.

The 23-year-old, who has bagged 14 goals so far, joined Lazio in 2015 from Genk.

Mahrez keen to be a Gunner

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has set his sight on a move to Arsenal this summer wrote the Express.

The Algerian international, who went on strike in February, was the subject of a £50-million offer from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted till 2020, has 11 goals to his name this season.

Zaha to leave Palace

Crystal Palace are set to lose winger Wilfried Zaha, who is seeking European football, in the upcoming transfer window wrote the Sun.

The 25-year-old, who has managed eight goals in total, has been one of the star performers for Palace.

The Ivorian international, who recently signed a new five-year deal last year, is expected to cost £50 million.

5 May

Real interested in Courtois & Alisson

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have made Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Roma’s Alisson their two top goalkeeping targets.

Los Blancos are in need of goalkeeping reinforcements with Keylor Navas turning 32 next season and Kiko Casilla set to depart the Bernabeu.

The La Liga club was originally keen on David de Gea, but Manchester United have made it clear that the player is not for sale.

Milan keen on Fellaini

Corriere dello Sport wrote that AC Milan are in the market to sign Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is set to hold contract talks with the English club in the next few days.

But it is understood that Milan are also in negotiation with the player who is also being tracked by Besiktas.

Gerrard wants Skrtel at Ibrox

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is said to have identified Fenerbahce defender Martin Skrtel as one of his first signings stated the Daily Record.

Gerrard, who played with the Slovakian international at Liverpool, has been promised a sizable budget to challenge Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side.

The 33-year-old Skrtel, who moved to Turkey in 2016, costed £5 million.

Barcelona to sign the next Neymar

Sport reported that Barcelona have made contact with Santos winger Rodrygo’s representatives over a move.

The 17-year-old, who has been compared to former Barca player Neymar, is contracted to the Brazilian club till 2022.

However, the Catalan club can activate Rodrygo’s contract release clause with a €50-million bid.

Toure wants EPL stay

The Manchester Evening News wrote that departing Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure wants to remain in England next season.

The 34-year-old, who is not tempted by a China move, is said to be settled in the north-west part of the country.

Everton, Burnley and Huddersfield are all options for the Ivorian international who spent eight years with the Citizens.

4 May

Juventus move for €60m-Morata

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are preparing to launch a €60-million bid for Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish international, who played for the Serie A giants between 2014 to 2016, moved to Stamford Bridge for £60 million last year.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored 15 times so far, has had a underwhelming first season in England.

Dybala on Bayern’s radar

Bayern Munich will move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the event of striker Robert Lewandowski’s departure reported Bild.

The Bundesliga champions are ready to offer a club-record £88-million deal for the Argentine international.

The 24-year-old, who has 25 goals to his name, is also a target for Atletico Madrid.

Kluivert interests United

The Daily Mirror wrote that Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax winger Justin Kluivert.

It is reported that the 18-year-old will turn down a deal from the Eredivisie club in the summer in order to test the transfer market.

A post shared by Justin Kluivert (@justink_) on Apr 29, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Kluivert, who has nine goals under his belt this season, only broke into the Ajax first team last season.

Pulisic to Liverpool?

Bild reported that Liverpool are ready to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve by offering a €60-million deal for Christian Pulisic.

The 19-year-old, who has previously worked with manager Jurgen Klopp, has been the subject of two past failed transfer attempts by the Reds.

The American winger, who can also play in midfield, is contracted till 2020.

Soyuncu to become a Gunner

Arsenal have come out tops over Bayern Munich in the race to sign Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu according to the Evening Standard.

The former Altinordu player, who has been sent off twice this season, has made 25 appearances for the German side.

The 21-year-old Turkish international, who was previously a target for Manchester City and AS Roma, moved to the Bundesliga in 2016.

3 May

PSG plan Dembele raid

Don Balon reported that Paris Saint-Germain are planning to move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele this summer.

It is said that Lionel Messi has given his backing for the move as he prefers Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to the Frenchman.

The 20-year-old, who is a target for incoming manager Thomas Tuchel, has previously worked with German during their time at Borussia Dortmund.

United prioritise Sandro

Manchester United have made Juventus’s Alex Sandro a priority target for the summer according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have cooled their interest in Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney and see the Brazilian international as Luke Shaw replacement.

The 27-year-old left-back, who is contracted till 2020, has played 35 times for the Serie A giants.

Mbappe wants Kante in Paris

Parisian Kylian Mbappe has urged his club to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

When asked which player he wants to join him at the Ligue 1 champions, the 19-year-old French forward told beIN Sports, “Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player.”

🔵🔵 #CFC A post shared by N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) on Apr 30, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

Kante, whose contract runs till 2021, is seen as a huge asset by the Blues – having made 44 appearances for them this season.

Chelsea want £10m for Van Ginkel

According to Football London, Chelsea have slapped a £10-million price tag on Marco van Ginkel.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven, arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2013 for £8 million.

The London side are hoping to recover their investment in the Dutch midfielder, who has 16 goals for the Eredivisie winners.

Man City weigh Bailey move

Goal claimed that Manchester City are currently pondering over a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

The 20-year-old forward, who has scored 12 goals so far, moved to the Bundesliga club last year for €20 million.

Aside from the Jamaican, City have also identified PSG’s Kylian Mbappe as their main transfer target.

2 May

Icardi contacts United

Corriere dello Sport stated that Inter striker Mauro Icardi’s agent, Mino Raiola has contacted Manchester United about a move.

The Argentine international, who has a €110-million release clause, has had a good season with the Serie A side scoring 27 league goals.

The 25-year-old, who is contracted till 2021, is also attracting the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

David Luiz to Napoli?

According to the Sun, Chelsea’s David Luiz is being lined up as a summer target for Napoli only if Rafa Benitez is installed as their new manager.

The 31-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has barely featured for the Blues this season after falling out of favour.

The Brazilian international, who cost the club £34 million in 2016, is contracted till 2019.

D.C. United target Torres

Goal wrote that D.C. United is hoping to sign Fernando Torres in the summer.

The Atletico Madrid striker, who is out of contract in the summer, is seen as the marquee player to help open their new stadium.

Grande equipo!!! +3👌🏻 #forzaatleti A post shared by ғᴇʀɴᴀɴᴅᴏ ᴛᴏʀʀᴇs (@fernandotorres) on Apr 29, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

Besides Torres, D.C. United are also considering Boca Juniors’ Carlos Tevez.

Bailly unsure of Red Devils future

According to the Mirror, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly is worried about his future at the EPL giants.

The Ivorian defender, who has been dropped by manager Jose Mourinho, has not played for United since April’s Manchester derby.

Mourinho has yet to offer the 24-year-old an explanation which has left Bailly rattled.

Chelsea, Spurs and Everton chase Fernando

The race for Spartak Moscow’s Fernando is heating up with trio Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton all chasing the midfielder claimed the Sun.

The 26-year-old has been a star performer this season, helping Spartak to second place in the Russia Premier League.

The Brazilian, who is expected to cost £22 million, is also being monitored by Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

1 May

Griezmann talks to Real & Barca

Don Balon stated that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann’s representatives are currently in talks with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The French international is keeping his options open, but a move to the Catalan giants is expected pending Atletico’s approval.

The 27-year-old, who scored against Arsenal in the Europa League semis, has 27 goals in total to his name this season.

United’s Lindelof available for loan

Manchester United are ready to let Victor Lindelof leave on loan reported the Sun.

The 23-year-old defender, who has 28 appearances for United this season, has failed to stake his claim for a first-team spot.

The Swedish international, who costed €35 million from Benfica, could see his playing time diminish with the arrival of either Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti or West Brom’s Jonny Evans.

Mertens eyed by United & Arsenal

Calciomercato wrote that EPL rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Napoli forward Dries Mertens’ contract talks.

The Belgian international, who is contracted till 2020, has been in fine form this season for the title-chasing side scoring 21 goals.

⚽️💙 A post shared by Dries Mertens (@driesmertens) on Jan 31, 2018 at 5:00am PST

But the 30-year-old has a €28-million release clause for all teams outside Italy which has the Red Devils and Gunners interested.

Chelsea enter Fernandes talks

According to A Bola, Chelsea have started talks with Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 23-year-old, who is already in talks with Liverpool, is expected to cost the Blues £87 million.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria player, who has scored 14 goals so far, is contracted till 2022.

Gunners to move for £50m Fekir

Arsenal are ready to line up a bid for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir according to the Sun.

The £50-million French international, who has struck 22 goals so far, has enjoyed a superb season with the Ligue 1 side.

The 24-year-old winger, who has 10 caps to his name, came up through the club academy.

