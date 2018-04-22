Transfer Buzz: April 1 to 22

Before the start of the summer transfer window, let FOX Sports Asia’s Transfer Buzz keep you up to date with the latest developments.

For the latest Transfer Buzz, please click here.

22 April

Real drop Bale price

Real Madrid have dropped their asking price for winger Gareth Bale to €70 million to attract interested clubs reported Don Balon.

Club president Florentino Perez, who is hoping to move the Welsh international in the summer, hopes to start a bidding war for the player.

The 28-year-old, who is contracted till 2022, has found the back of the net 14 times so far this season.

Barca to propose Salah-Dembele swap

Barcelona are planning an audacious swap for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah by offering the Reds their French forward Ousmane Dembele.

Diario Gol wrote that the proposal, which has Lionel Messi’s backing, could also mean that Philippe Coutinho will focus on replacing the departing Andres Iniesta.

The 25-year-old Salah, who costed the Reds €42 million last summer, has scored 41 goals in total so far.

Balotelli to leave Nice?

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has fuelled the rumours that he will be moving on from the Ligue 1 club with an Instagram post thanking the fans.

Calciomercato stated that the 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a return to Italy.

The Italian international, who is a three-time Serie A title winner, has 22 goals to his name so far.

Six clubs in Fellaini race

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini is being pursued by six teams as his contract expires in the summer.

The Daily Mirror wrote that Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Besiktas, Monaco, West Ham and Leciester City all hope to land the 30-year-old.

The Belgian international midfielder, who has spent five years at Old Trafford, made only 20 appearances in total this season.

United eye Lenglet

The Red Devils have identified Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet as a player that they are interested in according to the Sun.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who plays mainly at centre-back, is contracted till 2021.

Barcelona are also interested in Lenglet, who moved to the La Liga club for €5 million last January.

21 April

Messi to Arsenal

According to the Express, Luis Enrique will try to sign Lionel Messi if he is appointed as Arsenal manager.

The pair, who have a good working relationship together, have won two La Liga and the Champions League title during their time at Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Argentine forward has scored 39 times so far and won the Ballon d’Or five times.

Real splurge on Lewandowski

Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash to land Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Sky Sports stated that the 29-year-old striker is a Los Blancos fan and wants to make the move to the Bernabeu.

The Polish international, who has struck 38 goals this season, is contracted till 2021.

Iniesta set for Chongqing

Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan have won the race to sign Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta reported the Independent.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who is set to win his ninth La Liga title this season, is set to move in the summer despite signing a lifetime contract with the Catalan club last year.

A post shared by Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) on Apr 16, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT

Chinese billionaire Jiang Lizhang, who owns Chongqing and Granada, also has stakes in Parma and NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milan seek Mandzukic

AC Milan are looking to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic said Calicomercato.

The 31-year-old striker, who is also attracting attention from the Chinese Super League, has 10 goals to his name this season.

The Croatian international, who joined the Serie A champions in 2015, costed €19 million.

CR7 wants Guedes at Madrid

Don Balon wrote that Cristiano Ronaldo has instructed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign PSG’s Goncalo Guedes.

21-year-old Guedes, who is currently on loan at Valencia, is expected to cost €40 million.

The Portuguese international winger, who has bagged five goals for Los Che, has earned seven caps to date.

20 April

Real deal for Kane

Don Balon reported that Real Madrid are preparing a €175-million deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Los Blancos, who have been linked with the 24-year-old striker for some time, are looking for a proven goalscorer following a dismal season for Karim Benzema.

The England international, who has found the net 37 times this season, is contracted till 2020.

Hazard’s Real move dependent on Bale

Real Madrid will only make a move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard if Gareth Bale moves on from the club.

The Daily Mail reported that the La Liga giants, who were quoted €100 million for the 27-year-old in January, are also unlikely to pay over the odds for the player.

The Belgian international, who has a contract with the Blues till 2020, has 16 goals in total this season.

Juventus wants Morata on the cheap

According to the Sun, Juventus are interested in resigning former striker Alvaro Morata – but only on a cut-price deal.

The current Chelsea player, who has scored 14 goals so far, costed a club record £60 million last year.

A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Apr 19, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta said, “I don’t really believe in players coming back after having gone away, but there are also exceptions.”

Messi wants Saul

Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to sign Saul Niguez rather than Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid said Diario Gol.

The 23-year-old midfield playmaker, who has bagged five goals this season, is contracted till 2026.

The Spanish player is a Europa League and Copa del Rey winner with the Rojiblancos.

Monaco join Sessegnon tussle

The Sun wrote that Monaco are the latest side to have joined the queue to sign Fulham’s wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The French club reportedly scouted the 17-year-old in the Cottagers’ victory over Reading.

The left-back, who can also play as a winger, is expected to cost £30 million and is a target for Spurs and Manchester United.

19 April

Gunners prepare Benzema bid

According to Diario Gol, Arsenal are ready to part with €40 million in order to land Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

The 30-year-old striker has had a difficult season with Los Blancos; managing only nine goals in total this season.

The French international, who is contracted till 2021, is a two-time La Liga title winner.

Jorginho on United radar

Manchester United have identified Napoli’s Jorginho as one of their main midfield targets for the summer.

The Independent wrote that manager Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Italian international and is seen as the successor to the retiring Michael Carrick.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has five caps to his name, has scored four goals so far.

Spurs, Blues and United all in for Kurzawa

The Sun stated that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and United are all keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa.

The 25-year-old left-back, who has only appeared 20 times for the Parisians, is behind teammate Yuri Berchiche in the pecking order.

A post shared by Layvin Kurzawa 20 (@kurzawa_20) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

The French international, who is contracted till 2020, has five goals to his name.

Spurs to move for Gray

Spurs are prepared to make a move for Leicester City’s Demarai Gray according to ESPN.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the England U21 winger who is contracted to the Foxes till 2020.

The 21-year-old, who has scored four times this season, has 37 appearances under his belt.

Benteke to leave Palace

Striker Christian Benteke looks set to leave Crystal Palace with the club ready to listen to any offers for the 27-year-old.

The Daily Mail reported that manager Roy Hodgson has lost patience with the Belgian international who has only two goals this season.

The Belgian First Division winner, who joined the Eagles in 2016, costed £27 million.

18 April

Barca want Martial

Barcelona are lining up a £60-million bid to prise Anthony Martial away from Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail stated that the French international has only started four games since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and is concerned about playing time.

The 22-year-old, who is contracted till 2019, has scored 11 goals this season.

Liverpool & Spurs tussle for Zivkovic

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to join the race for Benfica’s Andrija Zivkovic according to the Sun.

Both clubs sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old winger in the top-of-the-table Primeira Liga clash in which Porto won 1-0.

The Serbian international, who is contracted till 2021, is also a target for Manchester United and Arsenal.

De Gea has Real agreement

Don Balon wrote that Real Madrid has come to an agreement with United for David de Gea.

The 27-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes has spent weeks negotiating for the deal and Los Blancos are expected to pay €100 million for the player.

A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on Apr 7, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT

The Spanish international goalkeeper, who is a two-time Europa League winner, is contracted till 2019.

United eye Fred

Manchester United are thought to be lining up a £50-million bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred.

The Daily Mirror said that the Brazilian international, who is thought to be Paul Pogba’s replacement, is also a target for Manchester City.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has 28 appearances for the Miners, has amassed seven caps for his country.

Madisson in hot demand

Norwich face a real fight to hang on to James Madisson with six EPL clubs reportedly in pursuit.

The Telegraph reported that the 21-year-old will cost about £25 million and that Arsenal, City, Spurs, Everton, Southampton and Brighton are all interested.

The talented English midfielder, who has scored 15 goals in total, has been named in the PFA Championship team of the year.

17 April

Mourinho wants Pogba departure

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is willing to let French midfielder Paul Pogba leave in the summer stated the Daily Mail.

The French international, who has been dropped this season for a dip in form, was offered to rivals Manchester City in January.

The 25 year-old, who has five goals so far, is expected to leave Old Trafford alongside Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

Iniesta set for CSL?

According to Marca, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta will make the move to the Chinese Super League this summer.

The deal for the 33-year-old, who signed a lifetime contract with the Catalan club last year, will also involve two million bottles of wine.

The Spanish international midfielder, who has 124 caps to his name, has made 34 appearances this season.

Pool step up Zielinski chase

Liverpool are ready to move to secure a move for Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a fan of the Polish international, whom he tried to sign back in 2016 wrote Tuttomercato.

A post shared by Piotr Zielinski (@zielu_94) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The 23-year-old, who is expected to cost £57 million, has scored seven goals in total so far.

Milinkovic-Savic wanted by United

The Daily Mail reported that Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been identified as a summer target by Manchester United.

The Serbian international is one of the two midfielders that Red Devil boss Jose Mourinho wants at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old, who is a Suppercoppa Italiana winner, has struck 12 goals for the Serie A side this season.

Loftus-Cheek to decide Chelsea future

English international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will decide his long-term future with Chelsea in the summer according to the Independent.

The 22-year-old, who has impressed this season on loan at Crystal Palace, is a league winner with the Blues.

Loftus-Cheek is contracted till 2021 and has made 21 appearances for Palace.

16 April

Monaco open to Lemar sale

Telefoot reported that AS Monaco are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Thomas Lemar in the summer.

The 22-year-old, who is expected to cost €120 million, is a target for Liverpool and Arsenal.

The French international, who has scored three goals so far, has 10 caps to his name.

United want Isco-De Gea swap

Manchester United are plotting a move for Real Madrid mifielder Isco and are prepared to include David de Gea wrote Don Balon.

The Red Devils, who were impressed by the 25-year-old’s performance in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Malaga, hope to tempt Los Blancos by offering their main goalkeeping target as bait.

The Spanish international, who is contracted till 2022, has eight goals this season.

Buffon to Boca?

Argentine giants Boca Juniors have set their sights on Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon according to Radio Continental.

Striker Carlo Tevez is trying to convince his 40-year-old former teammate to move in June in order to spearhead their bid to win the Copa Libertadores title.

A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT

The Italian international, who is an eight-time Serie A title winner, has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

City to move for Zaha

The Sun wrote that Manchester City have identified Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as their top transfer target.

Manager Pep Guardiola is a fan of the versatile winger and the 25-year-old could be available for £50 million.

The Ivorian international, who is contracted till 2022, has bagged seven goals so far.

Malcom states PSG preference

Bordeaux winger Malcom has revealed that he dreams of a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old told beIN SPORTS, “PSG is the dream too… It’s great [to play for] clubs that will always play at a high level; in the Champions League, winning the championship.”

The Brazilian, who has nine goals to his name this season, is also a target for Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

15 April

Mbappe a City target

The Daily Mirror reported that Manchester City hope to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe should he become available.

The Ligue 1 champions, who could be facing a Champions League ban due to UEFA Financial Fair Play punishments, could be forced to sell some of their players.

The 19-year-old French forward, who has scored 19 times this season, is seen as an alternative to Chelsea’s Eden Hazard by the Citizens.

Chelsea in Lewandowski race

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has alerted Chelsea to his availability after the striker was offered to top European clubs by his representatives.

The Daily Star stated the 29-year-old agent Pini Zahavi is currently negotiating with the Blues and the player will cost around £70 million.

The Polish international, who has three years left on his contract, has 36 goals this season.

Thiago to be reunited with Guardiola?

The Daily Mail wrote that Pep Guardiola wants to sign Bayern Munich Thiago Alcantara as one of his three signings in the summer.

The Spanish international, who has worked with the Manchester City manager before at Barcelona and Munich, is seen as a crucial player to revitalise an aging City midfield.

A post shared by Thiago Alcantara (@thiago6) on Mar 14, 2018 at 1:18pm PDT

The 27-year-old, who is contracted till 2019, has made 24 appearances so far.

Darmian close to Juventus deal

Tuttosport reported that Serie A champions Juventus are on the brink of signing Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian.

The 28-year-old full-back, who has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, is contracted till 2019.

The Italian international, who only played 13 times in total this season, joined United for £12.7 million in 2015.

Mourinho wants Maguire

Jose Mourinho has identified Leicester City’s Harry Maguire as a replacement for the underperforming Chris Smalling.

The Red Devils manager, who is expected to pay up to £35 million, is said to be impressed with the 25-year-old defender performances this season wrote the Daily Mirror.

The England international, who moved last year for £12 million, is an ever-present name on the Foxes’ starting line-up with 37 appearances.

14 April

Real to steal Griezmann

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are looking to hijack rivals Barcelona’s move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The 27-year-old, who is a Los Blancos fan, is thought to be the replacement for the off-form Karim Benzema.

The French international’s contract runs till 2022 and has scored 25 goals so far.

Herrera’s United future in doubt

Manchester United’s Ander Herrera isn’t sure if he will be extending his Old Trafford stay with a new deal stated Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish international midfielder, whose contract expires in 2019, has played 32 times for the Red Devils this season.

The 28-year-old, who moved in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao, has won the Europa League with United.

Chelsea chase Asensio

Real Madrid have become concerned over Chelsea’s courtship of winger Marco Asensio.

Don Balon reported that Alvaro Morata is a fan of the deal for the Spanish international.

A post shared by Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

The 22-year-old, who extended his contract till 2023 last year, has 10 goals to his name for the Los Blancos.

Everton after Nantes youngster

L’Equipe wrote that Everton are interested in signing Nantes prospect Kamal Bafounta on a professional contract.

The 16-year-old, who could leave in the summer, is available for a small fee.

The Canaries, who are eighth in Ligue 1, have 44 points so far.

Ronaldo wants Guedes at Real

Madridista Cristiano Ronaldo is urging club president Florentino Perez to sign Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes.

Don Balon said that Ronaldo believes that the 21-year-old winger, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, can help bolster Real’s attack.

The Portuguese international, who is contracted till 2021, joined for €30 million from Benfica last January.

13 April

Inter in for Bale

Inter Milan are ready to make a summer bid for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale reported the Independent.

The 28-year-old, who was a target for Manchester United, has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

The Welsh international, who is contracted till 2022, has 14 goals in total this season.

PSG target Benzema

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is a target for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain according to Le10Sport.

The French international, who is looking for a move back to his homeland, has been off form this season.

The 30-year-old, who has scored only nine goals so far, is contracted till 2021.

Courtois set on PSG move

RMC Sport reported that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is determined to join PSG in the summer.

The 25-year-old has reportedly held talks with the Parisians despite being contracted till 2019.

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Mar 11, 2018 at 1:48am PST

The Belgian international, who is a two-time EPL champion, has appeared 40 times between the sticks for the Blues this season.

Evans wants City move

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is set to snub Arsenal and hold out for a move to Manchester City.

The Daily Mirror stated that the Baggies captain, who could be available for as low as £3 million, has a relegation buy-out clause in his contract.

The 30-year-old, who is contracted till 2019, was linked to a move to the Etihad in January.

Spurs fend off Masuaku competitors

The Sun wrote that Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Chelsea in the race for West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku.

The French left-back, who can also play as a wing-back, is seen as a replacement for the departing Danny Rose.

The 24-year-old, who is contracted till 2020, is also a target for Monaco and Manchester United.

12 April

Bertrand set for Saint exit

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand is set to leave the club in the summer with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Everton all interested in the left-back.

According to the Sun, the England international is expected to cost £25 million.

The 28-year-old, who is contracted till 2021, has made 32 appearances for the Saints this season.

Seri interests Chelsea & City

Nice could lose midfielder Jean-Michael Seri as Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to splash the cash for a deal reported L’Equipe.

The 26-year-old is reported to have a €40-million release clause in his current contract.

The Ivorian international, who has 32 appearances this season, has scored one goal so far.

Drinkwater to consider future

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is considering his future after enduring a frustrating first season at Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian stated that the England international has struggled to establish himself under manager Antonio Conte after moving last year.

A post shared by Danny Drinkwater (@dannydrinkwater) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:54am PST

The 28-year-old, who costed £35 million from Leicester, has 22 appearances for the Blues.

United scout Mawson

Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson is the latest defensive player to be scouted by Manchester United.

The Sun stated that manager Jose Mourinho is in the market for a new left-back and is also keen on Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand.

The 24-year-old Mawson, who is contracted till 2020, has scored three goals this season.

City eye Militao

The Daily Mail wrote that Manchester City are ready to move for Sao Paulo defender Eder Militao.

The Brazil U-20 international, who is expected to cost £20 million, can also double up as a defensive midfielder.

The 20-year-old, who is pretty versatile, plays mainly as a right-back.

11 April

PSG want Kante

Sport Buzzer stated that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been identified as a priority signing by Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old, who is expected to cost at least €80 million, is wanted by incoming coach Thomas Tuchel.

The French international, who has played 40 times for the Blues this season, is contracted till 2021.

Bayern to bid for €80m-Rakitic

According to Don Balon, Bayern Munich are ready to offer Barcelona €80 million to bring Ivan Rakitic to Germany.

The Croatian international, who has been a starter for the Catalan club, is unsettled by the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who is contracted till 2019, has four goals to his name so far.

Torres heading to China or MLS

According to Radio Marca, Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Torres is most likely heading to the US or China after his contract expires in the summer.

Antonio Sanz, director of communication of the Spanish forward representatives said, “One option is what you said [the United States] and another [China].”

A post shared by ғᴇʀɴᴀɴᴅᴏ ᴛᴏʀʀᴇs (@fernandotorres) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

The 34-year-old, who is in his second spell at his boyhood club, has scored seven goals in total this season.

Juventus keep tabs on Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mousa Dembele is being tracked by Juventus reported the Evening Standard.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract next summer, impressed the Serie A champions in their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Belgian international, who has 28 appearances under his belt so far, joined Spurs in 2012.

Valencia to make Pereira loan permanent

According to AS, Valencia want to tie down Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at the La Liga side, is contracted till at least 2018.

The Brazilian midfielder, who has played 24 times for Valencia, has scored one goal in total.

10 April

Rashford plans United exit

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is thinking of leaving the club in order to gain more playing time reported the Daily Mirror.

A source close to the club was quoted saying, “Marcus was really unhappy with being left out for the derby… If Mourinho is still there next season, Marcus might not be, as he wants to start every game.”

The England international, who started just 22 games, has seen his playing time lessen with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Bayern and PSG interested in Kenedy

Sky Sports claimed that Chelsea winger Kenedy is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian winger, who has been on loan at Newcastle since January, has scored two goals.

The 22-year-old has only made 27 appearances for the Blues since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2015.

Trio to bid €100m for Oblak

Three top European sides are preparing to offer €100 million to sign Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Don Balon wrote that PSG, Chelsea and United are all fans of the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

A post shared by Jan Oblak (@oblakjan) on Apr 4, 2018 at 4:10am PDT

The Parisans see the Slovenian international as an upgrade over their current keeper Alphonse Areola.

Upamecano targeted by Barca

Barcelona look set to test RB Leipzig’s resolve over teenage star Dayot Upamecano with a €100-million bid.

According to Telefoot, the Catalan club see the 19-year-old defender as the heir to Gerard Pique.

The Frenchman, who has 22 games under his belt this season, is contracted till 2021.

Hernandez to leave West Ham?

The Daily Mirror said that West Ham’s Javier Hernandez is considering his options in the summer.

The Mexican international has become frustrated at the lack of playing time, having started just 16 games for the Hammers.

The 29-year-old striker, who scored against Chelsea over the weekend, is a target for several English clubs.

9 April

Reds plot Fellaini move

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool are ready to move for the Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract in June, is also being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

It is believed that the Reds have prepared a three-year deal for the Belgian international who has 18 appearances for United this season.

Real bid €100m for Griezmann

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to steal Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann from rivals Barcelona with a €100-million bid wrote Diario Gol.

The bid for the 27-year-old striker, who scored against Los Blancos in his side’s 1-1 draw on Sunday, is expected to trigger Griezmann’s buyout clause.

The French international, who has been linked to the Camp Nou, has struck 25 goals so far.

United and City fight for Fred

Manchester United and City look set to tussle for the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

The Daily Mirror stated that the 25-year-old is expected to cost at least £50 million and his advisor confirmed his desire for a move to England.

A post shared by Fred Rodrigues (@fred08oficial) on Apr 7, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

The anchorman, who has made 28 appearances this season, has scored three goals so far.

Cresswell on Everton’s radar

Everton are thought to be weighing up a move for West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell according to the Sun.

The Toffees are expected to lodge a £25-million bid for the 28-year-old Liverpool native who is reportedly seeking a move nearer to his hometown.

The left-back, who has worked with manager Sam Allardyce, is contracted till 2020.

PSG in Richarlison race

Watford’s wonderkid striker Richarlison is in hot demand with PSG and Monaco joining the queue to sign the 20-year-old.

Despite a recent loss of form, the Daily Mirror reported that the Brazil U20 international is expected to cost a hefty £40 million.

The former Fluminense player, who has scored five goals in total so far, is also a target for Chelsea and Arsenal.

8 April

United want Neymar for Pogba & Martial

Manchester United will allow French internationals Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to leave for Paris Saint-Germain if Neymar moves in the opposite direction.

According to the Daily Star, a swap deal is very much on the table with United expected to top up £50 million to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old Neymar, who is currently injured, has scored 28 goals in total this season.

Bale favours United move

Don Balon reported that winger Gareth Bale is ready to move on to United from Real Madrid this summer.

Club president Florentino Perez is hoping to use the 28-year-old to tempt Liverpool into completing a deal for Mohamed Salah, but Bale does not see the Reds as a top club.

The Welsh international, who is a fan of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, has scored 14 goals so far.

Isco eyes City escape

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is unhappy with manager Zinedine Zidane and is looking to leave the Bernabeu.

The Spanish international, who costed €30 million, is a target for Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola wrote Don Balon.

A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on Apr 7, 2018 at 6:31am PDT

The 25-year-old, who is a three-time Champions League winner, has scored seven goals this season.

Leicester line up Maddison move

The Sun stated that Leicester City have their sight set on Norwich winger James Maddison.

The 21-year-old, who is a member of the England U-21 team, is seen as the replacement for the departing Riyad Mahrez.

Maddison, who is expected to cost the Foxes £17 million, has bagged 14 goals so far.

Atletico interested in Fran Sol

Atletico Madrid have identitied Willem II’s Fran Sol as a target for the summer claimed Don Balon.

The 26-year-old forward, who has 16 goals to his name this season, is thought to be the replacement for Fernando Torres.

The Madrid native, who signed with the Eredivisie club in 2016, was a former Real Madrid academy trainee.

7 April

Real make €50m bid plus Isco for Salah

Diario Gol reported that Real Madrid have launched a €50-million bid plus Isco for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Los Blancos are said to have offered a €25-million per season contract to the Egyptian international winger.

The 25-year-old, who has bagged a staggering 38 goals so far, has 42 appearances for the Reds.

Ter Stegen wanted by Bayern

Bayern Munich are looking to move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Bundesliga giants have become concerned over the fitness of Manuel Neuer, who has been injured for most of the season.

Bayern are prepared to offer €100 million for the 25-year-old German international who has 40 appearances under his belt this season for Barca.

Balotelli set for Roma?

AS Roma are interested in signing Nice striker Mario Balotelli stated Calciomercato.

The Italian international has been linked with several top European sides but could be set for a return to the Serie A.

A post shared by Mario Balotelli (@mb459) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

The 27-year-old, who has scored 20 goals this season, is a free agent in the summer.

United and Gunners consider Papastathopoulos

Gazetta dello Sport wrote that Arsenal and Manchester United are both pondering over a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greek international, whose contract expires next season, is expected to leave the German club this summer.

The 29-year-old, who will be available at a cut-rate price, is also a target for Juventus.

Liverpool eye Christian Koffi

Monaco look set to lose out-of-contract youth star Christian Koffi to Liverpool this summer reported L’Equipe.

The Ivorian international midfielder, who has three caps to his name, is being compared to Reds winger Sadio Mane.

The 17-year-old, who has yet to make his first-team debut, is being tracked by several top European clubs.

6 April

Modric set for Real departure

Real Madrid look set to lose key midfielder Luka Modric as the player is drawing offers from the EPL and Serie A.

Don Balon claimed that the news of the Croatian international’s departure was revealed by teammate Isco to his friends.

The 32-year-old, who has 34 appearances under his belt this season, and is contracted till 2020.

United interested in Djibril Sidibe

According to le10sport, Manchester United will move for Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe this summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho is a fan of the French international and has signalled his interest in the player.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals this season, is contracted till 2021.

Ribery to Al-lttihad?

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery looks set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-lttihad at the end of the season wrote Sport Paper.

The 35-year-old, whose contract expires in June, is available on a free transfer.

A post shared by Franck Ribéry (@franckribery7) on Apr 3, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

The former French international, who has won seven Bundesliga titles, has six goals to his name so far.

Benzema says no to China

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has ruled out any move to the Chinese Super League.

Don Balon stated that the French international believes he still has the ability to play at the top level and will not move away from Europe if he leaves the Bernabeu.

Club president Florentino Perez is currently considering a Chinese deal for the 30-year-old and Los Blancos have been linked to strikers Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski.

Gomes to leave Barca

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has asked to leave the club after failing to secure significant playing time after two seasons.

Mundo Deportivo said that the Portuguese international has his heart set on a move to England, but AC Milan have expressed interest.

The 24-year-old, who costed €35 million, is contracted till 2020.

5 April

United to land Willian

Manchester United are confident of signing Chelsea winger Willian in the summer.

The Sun reported that the Red Devils held talks with the 29-year-old’s representatives and almost landed the player last summer.

The Brazilian international, who is expected to cost £30 million, is seen as a replacement for Juan Mata.

Inter want Kovacic’s return

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are considering making a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian international, who left the Serie A club for the Bernabeu in 2015, has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The 23-year-old, who is contracted till 2021, has made just 15 league appearances for Los Blancos.

Fabinho keen on Red Devil switch

Monaco midfielder Fabinho has expressed a desire for a summer move to Old Trafford.

The Sun stated that the 24-year-old, who was a target for Paris Saint-Germain last year, is valued at £55 million.

A post shared by Fabio Tavares (@fabinho) on Mar 10, 2018 at 1:10pm PST

The Brazilian international, who is contracted till 2019, has scored seven goals so far for the Ligue 1 club.

Liverpool eye winger Moses Simon

HLN said that Liverpool are considering making a move for Gent winger Moses Simon.

The 22-year-old, who has 41 appearances under his belt, is a key player for the Belgian club.

The Nigerian international, who boasts 17 caps, has scored three goals this season.

Saints in for Alcacer

Southampton will move for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer but only if they can avoid relegation this season.

The Daily Mirror wrote that the Saints are long-time fans of the Spain international, who has six goals to his name.

The 24-year-old, whose contract is only up in 2021, is seen as a replacement for misfit Manolo Gabbiadini.

4 April

Real ponder Hazard move

According to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid are contemplating if they should move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in the summer.

The long-time target, who has not scored or registered an assist in his last five games, is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old has two years left on his Blues contract and is expected to cost in excess of £100 million.

United to bid for Ghoulam

RMC Sports reported that Manchester United are set to tempt Napoli with a bid of €30 million for defender Faouzi Ghoulam.

The Algerian international, who is currently out injured, is contracted till 2022.

The 27-year-old left-back has made 15 appearances this season and was previously tracked by Chelsea and Manchester City.

Asensio issues Real warning

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio will leave the club if he is not a guaranteed a starting spot in major matches.

Don Balon wrote that the 22-year-old is not contented with a place on the bench and wants to be involved.

A post shared by Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:59pm PDT

The Spain international, who has scored 10 goals so far, is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG.

Liverpool watch Torres

Sky Sports stated that Valencia winger Ferran Torres is being monitored by Liverpool.

The 18-year-old, who broke into the first team last year, has also played for the Spain U-17s.

Torres, who is contracted through till 2021, has a €100 million release clause.

City to move for Barca’s Navarro

Manchester City have made an offer for Barcelona youth team sensation Robert Navarro according to Sport.

The midfielder, who turns 16 next week, has yet to receive an offer from the Catalan club.

Navarro, who could leave on the cheap, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Juventus and Monaco.

3 April

Neymar considers Manchester transfer

According to Don Balon, Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar will consider a transfer to either Manchester City or United in the summer.

The Brazilian international forward, who is currently injured, is also a target for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old, who has 28 goals in total this season, joined PSG for €222 million last August.

PSG meet Alderweireld’s demands

PSG are willing to meet Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld’s contract demands in order to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

The Daily Mail stated that the Parisians are giving the Belgian international a £200,000-per-week deal and a five-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who has been stalling over signing a new contract, has been restricted to 17 appearances due to injury.

Marquinhos a Barca target

Barcelona are interested in bringing PSG defender Marquinhos to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon wrote that vice-captain Lionel Messi is a fan of the Brazilian international and has backed the club’s move.

A post shared by Marcos Aoás Corrêa (@marquinhosm5) on Mar 15, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

The 23-year-old, who has played 33 times for PSG, is seen as the replacement for Samuel Umtiti.

Balotelli plots England return

Nice striker Mario Balotelli could be returning to England after his contract expires in the summer.

The Daily Mirror quoted his agent Mino Raiola as saying, “I’m negotiating with many clubs in England and in Italy. I’ve spoken with Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter.”

The 27-year-old former Liverpool and Manchester City player has scored 39 goals in 58 appearances for Nice in two seasons.

Toffees to fight for Wilfried Kanon

Everton face stiff competition from Real Betis, Villarreal and Eibar for the signature of Den Haag defender Wilfried Kanon said the Sun.

The 24-year-old is available for £2 million and Toffees boss Sam Allardyce is a fan.

The Ivorian centre-back joined the Eredivisie side in 2013 and has made 71 appearances for the club.

2 April

Salah makes Real demand

Don Balon reported that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has told suitors Real Madrid of his two conditions for joining the La Liga giants.

The Egyptian international is said to be demanding a guaranteed starting spot as well as being Los Blancos’ second-highest paid player after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, scored in the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United moves for Alex Sandro and Umtiti

Manchester United have made an initial approach for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti.

According to the Times, manager Jose Mourinho has identified his lack of defensive cover as a weakness and is planning a defensive shakeup in the summer.

The 27-year-old Brazilian and 24-year-old Frenchman’s arrival will be a relief for the Portuguese, after under-par performances from defenders Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling.

Rabiot to leave PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain could lose talented midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer with Manchester United and Barcelona interested.

Canal+ quoted the French international saying, “I don’t know, we will see” when asked about his future after helping the Parisans to a fifth consecutive Coupe de la Ligue win over Monaco.

A post shared by Adrien Rabiot (@adrienrabiot_25) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

The 22-year-old PSG academy product, who has won three Ligue 1 titles, has over 200 appearances for the French club.

Striker Moussa Marega wanted by EPL trio

Everton, West Ham and Swansea are all interested in securing the services of Porto striker Moussa Marega.

The Daily Mirror stated that the player fancies a move to England with Porto eager to cash in on the Malian international.

The 26-year-old, who has bagged 22 goals in total, has a £35-milliion buy-out clause.

City in race to sign Eljif Elmas

Manchester City are set to slug it out with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Fenerbahce midfielder Elif Elmas wrote Bild.

The 18-year-old, who has five appearances this season, has also drawn the attentions of PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

The Macedonian international, who has two caps to his name, made his international bow last June against Spain.

1 April

United open to Martial offers

Manchester United are ready to listen to offers in the summer for forward Anthony Martial.

The Daily Mirror reported that manager Jose Mourinho has lost patience with the French international whose fee will help fund a move for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

The 22-year-old, who cost £36 million in 2015, is a target for Juventus.

Morata to return to Real?

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be on his way back to the Bernabeu according to the Express.

The Spanish international, who was brought in as a replacement for the departed Diego Costa, has scored once since the start of the year.

The 22-year-old, who has 13 goals this season, is on the radar of former club Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Schalke confirm Meyer’s departure

German international midfielder Max Meyer is set to leave Schalke when his contract expires in the summer.

The Sun quoted club director Christian Heidel as saying, “At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer… There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again.”

A post shared by Max Meyer (@maxmeyer95) on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:35am PST

The availability of the 22-year-old, who has made 27 appearances this season, has alerted Liverpool and Arsenal.

Kagawa a priority for Galatasaray

According to the Star, Galatasaray want to bring Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa to Turkey.

Gala see signing the Japanese international as a way of increasing their exposure in Asia and opening up new markets.

The 29-year-old, who is contracted till 2020, has scored six goals in total this season.

Gunners set sights on Matthijs de Ligt

The Daily Mirror wrote that Arsenal are tracking Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch international, who featured in the 0-1 friendly loss to England, is currently in his first season as a regular at the Amsterdam club.

The 18-year-old, who has 25 appearances under his belt, is contracted till 2021.

For all the February’s Transfer Buzz, please click here.