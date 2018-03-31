Transfer Buzz: February to March 2018

The January window may have closed but that hasn’t stopped all the transfer buzz. Fox Sports Asia brings you the latest updates, rumours and completed deals.

For the latest Transfer Buzz, please click here.

31 March

Sterling a Real target

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that it will be challenging to hang on to winger Raheem Sterling.

The Sun quoted Guardiola as saying, “The agents and many circumstances, maybe other clubs are interested in him… Anything can happen but he knows how important he is to us.”

The 23-year-old, who has about two years left on his contract, has attracted the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Chelsea enter Alderweireld race

EPL champions Chelsea have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld according to the Daily Mirror.

The Belgian international, who is contracted till 2019, has been slapped with a £55-million price tag.

A post shared by Toby Alderweireld (@tobyalderweireld) on Feb 7, 2018 at 1:47pm PST

The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injury this season, is a target for Barcelona and Manchester United.

Arsenal after Bernd Leno

Kicker stated that Arsenal are ready to solve their long-term goalkeeping problem by moving for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The Gunners view the 26-year-old as a replacement for the aging Petr Cech, but will face stiff competition in the form of Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

The German international, who has six caps under his belt, has 14 appearances for Leverkusen so far.

30 March

Gareth Bale’s England return

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to offload Gareth Bale in the summer with Chelsea reportedly keen on the winger.

The Blues view the Welsh international as a replacement for forward Eden Hazard, who is a target for Los Blancos.

The 28-year-old, who recently netted his first international hat-trick in the 6-0 win over China, has been restricted to 19 league appearances this season due to injury.

Spurs’ Dembele open to move

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has refused to sign a new contract till after the World Cup.

The Telegraph reported the 30-year-old as saying, “At this moment, I am very happy at Tottenham. I do not lie when I say that I do not think about a big transfer. I want to play a World Cup and afterwards we will see.”

A post shared by Mousa Dembele (@mousadembele) on Feb 25, 2018 at 6:41am PST

The Belgian international, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer, has appeared 28 times for Spurs this season.

Reds and Roma in for Dani Ceballos

The race to sign Madridista Dani Ceballos has heated up with Liverpool and AS Roma both keen to take the midfielder away from the Bernabeu.

Despite signalling his intent to stay and fight for a place at Real, Mundo Deportivo stated that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sees the 21-year-old as a replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho.

Ceballos, who is contracted till 2023, is also a target for Serie A club AS Roma.

29 March

United eye Vidal

According to La Cuarta, Manchester United are after Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean international, who is expected to cost US$60 million, is expected to join up with fellow countryman Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old, who scored six goals so far, is also being tracked by Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

Spurs in for Fernandes

A Bola reported that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The London club hope to sign the 23-year-old, who is contracted till 2022, in the summer.

A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

The Portugal international, who has 16 assists this season, has scored 13 goals in total so far.

Gunners interested in Demirbay

Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay is a summer target for Arsenal stated the Evening Standard.

The Germany international, who made his national team debut last summer, is expected to be available for a reasonable £20 million.

The 24-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this season, is also being tracked by Liverpool.

28 March

Dembele wanted by trio

Don Balon reported that Barcelona’s forward Ousmane Dembele has caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Barca last summer, has been restricted to 13 appearances due to injury.

Atletico is hoping to land the French international in a deal which will see forward Antoine Griezmann go the other way.

Umtiti out of Barca?

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti could be on his way out of the club because of a wage dispute.

Sport said that the 24-year-old is demanding a £9-million per year contract in line with players such as Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez.

A post shared by Samuel Umtiti (@samumtiti) on Mar 5, 2018 at 2:57am PST

The French international defender, who is contracted till 2021, is a target for Manchester United and manager Jose Mourinho.

Real in for Alisson

Marca reported that Real Madrid are the latest club to enter the market for AS Roma’s Alisson.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper, who moved in 2016, is contracted till 2021.

The Brazilian international, who has 37 appearances under his belt, is also attracting interest from Liverpool.

27 March

City chase Isco

Manchester City are looking to land Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder Isco.

The Sun reported that an Etihad source said, “He (Isco) wants to play under Pep by all accounts. Everyone knows Real want to add new attacking talent and he could be one that goes.”

The 25-year-old Spanish international is a fan of manager Pep Guardiola and will cost £75 million.

Shaw’s Barca escape?

Barcelona are ready to swoop for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw according to the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old, who has been heavily criticised by manager Jose Mourinho, has 12 months left on his contract in the summer.

A post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

The England international, who has only 15 appearances for the Red Devils, is also a target for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Roma prioritise Kovacic

Don Balon stated that AS Roma have made it a priority to land Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The 23-year-old, who has made only 14 league appearances, has been a frustrated figure at the Bernabeu.

However, Roma will face stiff competition for the Croatian international from Inter and A.C. Milan.

26 March

Atletico in for Dybala

Atletico Madrid are ready to fend off competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.

According to Sport, the Argentine international forward is expected to cost €120 million.

The 24-year-old, who is contracted till 2020, has scored 21 goals so far.

Juventus join Milinkovic-Savic chase

Serie A champions Juventus are the latest side to be interested in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reported Tuttosport.

The Serbian international midfielder, who joined the Rome-based club in 2015, is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and United.

A post shared by Sergej Milinkovic Savic (@sergej___21) on Feb 19, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

The 23-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions, has two caps to his name.

United to bid for Tierney

The Daily Record stated that Manchester United are moving to land Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish international is touted as a replacement for left-back Luke Shaw after his falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.

The 20-year-old, who is contracted till 2023, has made 45 appearances for the Hoops this season.

25 March

Mourinho seeks Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is trying to bring back Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford reported Diario Gol.

The 33-year-old Portugal international forward is said to be open to a move because of inadequate support from Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez.

The former Red Devil, who won one La Liga title under Mourinho, is in fine form with 37 goals scored so far.

Everton mulls over Smalling

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton are weighing up a move for United’s Chris Smalling.

The Toffees watched the England international defender, who has 15 months left on his contract, in United’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton.

A post shared by Chris Smalling (@smalling) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:23am PST

The 28-year-old, who has been dropped because of poor form by Mourinho, joined United for £10 million in 2010.

United and Arsenal after Hysaj

Arsenal and United are both interested in bringing Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj to England.

Tuttosport reported that the Albanian right-back has a €50-million release clause and that one team has agreed to meet the demanded fee.

The 24-year-old, who has made 30 appearances this season, joined Napoli in 2015 for €5 million.

24 March

United and City in for Boateng

Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng has caught the attention of Manchester United and City.

According to the Sun, sources close to the Germany international defender expect him to move on from the Bundesliga champions this season.

The 29-year-old former City player, who won three Bundesliga titles under manager Pep Guardiola, is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic moves to MLS

Former Manchester United player Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed for LA Galaxy.

Sky Sports reported the Swedish international forward speaking on his move, “I decided to sign with Galaxy because I think it’s the right place for me.”



The 36-year-old, who was released by the Red Devils on Thursday, scored 29 goals for United since signing in 2016.

Red Devils target Costa

The Daily Mirror stated that Manchester United are planning a move for Juventus’ Douglas Costa in the summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be a fan of the on-loan Bayern Munich winger who is expected to cost £40 million.

The 27-year-old Brazilian international, who has three goals so far, was one of the stars in the Bianconeri’s 2-1 Champions League win over Tottenham earlier on in the month.

23 March

Rashford wanted by Real

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is on La Liga giants Real Madrid’s summer transfer wishlist.

According to Sport, Los Blancos are apparently impressed by the England international forward’s versatility.

The 20-year-old, who has 12 goals so far, is a fan of Real and their star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Oblak unsure of future

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is unsure if he will be at the club next season.

Speaking to Ekipa, the Slovenian international goalkeeper said, “It is difficult to talk about what will happen tomorrow, more difficult to say what will happen next season.”

A post shared by Jan Oblak (@oblakjan) on Jan 28, 2018 at 12:36pm PST

The 25-year-old, who is contracted till 2021, is a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Evans to move in the summer?

West Brom’s Jonny Evans looks set for a summer move if the Baggies are relegated.

The Telegraph reported that the Northern Irish international defender has a £3-million release clause in his contract in the event the club goes down.

The 30-year-old, who has made 25 appearances this season, has been attracting the attention of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City.

22 March

Bale rejects China

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid have accepted an offer of £113 million from a Chinese Super League side.

However, the Welsh international winger has made it clear that he would only leave the Bernabeu for a major European club.

The 28-year-old, who has 12 goals so far, has turned out for Los Blancos 29 times this season.

Atletico to pay for Dybala

Atletico Madrid will have to smash their transfer record if they hope to land Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.

The Daily Mail stated that the Argentine forward will cost at least €120 million.

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Mar 17, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

The 24-year-old is viewed as a replacement for Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann.

Pool in for Jorginho

Liverpool are confident of landing Napoli’s Jorginho amidst interest from rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Daily Mirror wrote that the Italy international is considered to be a replacement for Emre Can who is slated to leave in the summer.

The 26-year-old, who has scored four goals in total, is expected to cost £50 million.

21 March

Shaw’s Chelsea escape

Chelsea are ready to rescue Manchester United’s Luke Shaw with a summer bid if he chooses to leave Old Trafford said the Daily Mail.

The English left-back, who was recently criticised by manager Jose Mourinho, is under contract till 2019.

The 22-year-old Shaw is believed to be a Chelsea fan and is also a target for Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham.

Real to offer Alisson contract

Real Madrid are prepared to make a record offer for AS Roma’s Alisson.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Los Blancos are lining up a €60-million bid and a five-year contract worth €5 million per season for the Brazilian international goalkeeper.

A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

The 25-year-old, who has been in great form this season, has made 37 appearances so far.

Pavard reveals Real and Barca ambitions

VfB Stuttgart’s Benjamin Pavard has come out to say that he dreams of playing for top clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

In an interview with Goal, the French international defender said, “Clubs like Barca, Real, Bayern or Dortmund, that’s something to dream about, but I do not ask myself the question yet.”

The 21-year-old, who can operate across the back four, has two caps to his name.

20 March

United in Neymar battle

Manchester United are set to battle it out with Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Despite just signing for PSG last year, Don Balon reported that the Brazilian forward could be on the move again.

The 26-year-old, who is currently injured, has 28 goals this season in total.

Inter pursue Strootman

AS Roma’s Kevin Strootman is drawing the attention of Serie A giants Inter Milan according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri, who are confident of landing Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij, are also hoping to sign his 28-year-old compatriot to bolster their midfield.

A post shared by Kevin Strootman (@kevinstrootman) on Mar 9, 2018 at 2:46pm PST

Inter are believed to be offering either Joao Mario or Marcelo Brozovic to offset part of Strootman’s €32 million price tag.

Sessegnon to Old Trafford?

Manchester United could move for Fulham’s wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon after glowing scouting reports.

The Sun stated that an Old Trafford source said, “He is quick and has an eye for goal. Jose has been impressed with him and he will be a star.”

The 17-year-old left, who has 14 goals so far, can play anywhere along the left flank and is seen as a replacement for left-back Luke Shaw.

19 March

Pogba looks beyond United

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is being shopped around by his agent Mino Raiola according to the Daily Mirror.

The 25-year-old, who has only started 18 out of 30 EPL games, has clashed with manager Jose Mourinho over his playing position.

However, the French international midfielder insisted to friends that he is determined to stay and has a good working relationship with Mourinho.

Alaba talks to Barca

Barcelona are close to a deal for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

Don Balon reported that talks are in an advanced stage, and that the Blaugrana are in pole position to sign the 25-year-old.

A post shared by David Alaba (@da_27) on Feb 10, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

The Austrian left-back, who is contracted till 2021, and has made 31 appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season.

Balotelli to leave Nice

Nice are expecting Mario Balotelli to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

After their 2-1 defeat to Paris St-Germain, coach Lucien Favre said to Canal+ “It’s more likely than not that Mario will leave.”

Omnisport stated that despite the Italian striker netting 22 goals in total, the French club are eighth and unlikely to qualify for Europe.

18 March

Bayern target Dembele

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is a target for Bayern Munich.

Don Balon stated that the Bundesliga champions are willing to offer James Rodriguez, who they are hoping to sign on a permanent basis, as part of a deal for the 20-year-old French forward.

It is said that the Catalan club are close to a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and will be open to a deal for Dembele.

Klopp interested in Draxler

Jurgen Klopp has urged the Liverpool board to snap up Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler according to the Sunday Express.

The Reds boss is a fan of the 24-year-old who has slipped down the pecking order following Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s arrival in the summer.

A post shared by Julian Draxler (@draxlerofficial) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:57am PST

The German international winger, who is contracted till 2020, has four goals in total this season for the Parisians.

Bonucci to Real?

Real Madrid are determined to add long-term transfer target AC Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci to their squad in the summer.

Los Blancos are confident of landing the Italian defender even though he only joined the Rossoneri last July according to Calciomercato.

Besides the 30-year-old, Real are also said to be looking at David Luiz, Milan Skriniar and Clement Lenglet.

17 March

Lewandowski agrees Real contract

Mundo Seportivo reported that Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has agreed a deal with Real Madrid.

The Polish striker’s agent Pini Zahavi has met with Los Blancos’ President Florentino Perez’s right hand man to hash out a future two-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who is under contract till 2021, is also attracting attention from Chelsea and Manchester United.

United eye Varane

Manchester United want to add Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane to bolster their backline according to the Sun.

Manager Jose Mourinho is not convinced by his existing defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, and summer signing Victor Lindelof. He signed Varane during his time at Real.

A post shared by Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) on Mar 6, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

The 24-year-old French defender is a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s team with 32 appearances this season.

Wolves plot Silva signing

Championship side Wolves are planning to challenge Arsenal for an audacious move for AC Milan’s Andre Silva.

The Daily Mirror said that the Portuguese forward has failed to live up to expectations; having only scored his first Serie A goal last week.

The 22-year-old former Porto player has previously worked together with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo during their time together at the Portuguese club.

16 March

Martial in Juventus talk

Premium Sport reported that Anthony Martial’s agents have had a meeting with Juventus.

The Serie A champions are keen to sign the Manchester United man, who is expected to cost €65 million.

The 22-year-old French winger is under contract till 2019 and has 11 goals this season.

Iniesta to China?

Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta is currently considering an offer from a Chinese club.

The 33-year-old Spanish midfielder was quoted saying after Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Chelsea, “Before April 30 I have to make the decision whether I’m still in Barcelona or I’m going to China.”

The Barca captain signed a lifetime contract with the club last year and has appeared 32 times this season for the Catalan side.

Chelsea monitor Ramsey

The Daily Mirror stated that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh midfielder, whose contract is up in 2019, has yet to sign a new deal.

The 27-year-old, who has 52 caps to his name, has six goals and eight assists in the EPL so far.

15 March

Gunners bid for €60m Modric

Arsenal are after Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and are prepared to bid €60 million for him according to Don Balon.

The midfield playmaker is a key part of Los Blancos first team and has made 31 appearances for them this season.

But the Gunners face a fight to land the 32-year-old with former club Tottenham, Liverpool and Juventus also keeping tabs on the Croatian.

Milan chase Donnarumma-Cavani swap

Premium Sport stated that AC Milan are ready to let goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma go to Paris Saint-Germain if they get to sign striker Edinson Cavani in exchange.

The Parisians are in the market for a new goalkeeper and it is believed that a Donnarumma deal will provide Milan the funds for the Uruguayan.

A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21) on Feb 25, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

But the Rossoneri will have competition for Cavani in the form of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea after Asamoah

The Sun stated that Chelsea are ready to make a move for Juventus’ Kwadwo Asamoah.

The Ghanaian left-back, who was brought to the Italian club by current Blues boss Antonio Conte, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has been offered a contract extension, is also a target for Napoli and Inter Milan.

14 March

Reds to try for Werner

Liverpool are hoping to raid RB Leipzig again for another one of their players, Timo Werner.

The Independent said that the Reds know they are in a difficult situation considering that the German international has publicly stated that he is a United fan.

The 22-year-old, who has 16 goals this season, is also attracting interest from other EPL sides including the Red Devils.

Wilshere set to be a Toffee?

The Daily Mirror wrote that Everton are ready to splash the cash in order to land Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere.

The 26-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has stalled on signing a new contract with the Gunners.

A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Mar 8, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

The injury-prone midfielder, who has 30 appearances under his belt, is also a target for Juventus.

United in pole position for Fred

Manchester United’s bid to sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred has been boosted with rival Manchester City pulling out of the race.

The Times reported that City officials met with a Shakhtar delegation earlier on this season, but could not agree a deal for the Brazilian midfielder.

The 25-year-old, who is reportedly worth £40 million, has played 28 times for the Miners.

13 March

Coutinho cool with Neymar return

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has come out to say that he, along with teammates Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi, would welcome PSG’s Neymar back at the Camp Nou.

The Daily Mail reported Coutinho saying, “It would be great if he (Neymar) came back and of course we would open the door to that.”

Neymar, who costed the Parisian club £198 million last summer, has scored 28 goals so far and is currently injured.

Salah wanted at the Bernabeu

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been identified by Real Madrid as a replacement for Karim Benzema according to El Confidencial.

The free-scoring Egyptian has 32 goals to his name this season and is an essential part of manager Jurgen Klopp’s team.

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah22) on Mar 3, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

Los Blancos are also keeping tabs on Inter’s Mauro Icardi, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Toon to make Kenedy’s stay permanent

The Daily Mirror wrote that Newcastle is looking to keep Chelsea’s Kenedy at St James Park.

Manager Rafael Benitez has been impressed with the on-loan Brazilian winger saying that “Kenedy is good on the ball, he does not give it away easily and he gives us more control.”

The 22-year-old, who is open to a move if Newcastle avoid relegation, will cost up to £15 million.

12 March

Kante a priority for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain has their eyes on Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante according to Canal+.

The French international central midfielder is thought to be Thiago Motta’s replacement with the Parisians also keeping tabs on Monaco’s Fabinho.

The 26-year-old, a Ballon d’Or nominee, has appeared 36 times for the Blues this season.

Arsenal faces battle for Lafont

Arsenal will have to fight it out with Napoli after L’Equipe revealed that the Serie A side are favourites to land Toulouse’s Alban Lafont.

The French goalkeeper is tipped to be Hugo Lloris’ replacement as France number one and is viewed by the Gunners as an upgrade over Petr Cech and David Ospina.

A post shared by @alban_lafont on Feb 23, 2018 at 2:21am PST

The 19-year-old, who has been in fine form, has played 30 games for the French side so far.

Lopes open to City return

Monaco’s Rony Lopes has said that he would be open to a return to former club Manchester City.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was quoted telling the Manchester Evening News, “A return to City? Sure I would like to go back, but I am focused on Monaco. I’m fine here.”

The former Academy Player of the Year, who left City in 2015, has scored 11 goals in total for the Red and Whites.

11 March

United plans Sandro swoop

Manchester United are lining up a summer bid for Juventus’s Alex Sandro.

The Daily Mirror reported that the Red Devils are prepared to cough up the £70 million for Brazilian left-back and double his current wages on a £145,000-a-week contract.

In addition, United are also planning to offer Matteo Darmian as makeweight for a deal for the 27-year-old.

Real wants Letica

Real Madrid has decided to turn to Hajduk Split’s Karlo Letica to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Marca stated that the Croatia U-21 goalkeeper, who has been in red hot form, is seen as the perfect complement to Keylor Navas.

The 21-year-old, who made his first team debut last August, is widely recognised for his technical ability and his height (2.02m).

Reds to make £40m Butland bid

The Daily Mirror wrote that Liverpool are confident of a record-breaking £40million for Stoke’s Jack Butland.

The 24-year-old, who is seen as an upgrade over existing keeper Loris Karius, is tipped to be England’s number one at the coming World Cup.

Butland, who is also a target for Arsenal, is thought to be a fan of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

10 March

Neymar planning Barca return

Paris St-Germain’s Neymar is plotting a return to former club Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo reported that the Brazilian international forward regrets leaving the Camp Nou and is set on a 2019 return.

The 26-year-old, who costed PSG €222 million, has scored 20 goals this season.

United to pay for Umtiti

Manchester United are ready to activate Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti’s £54-million release clause.

According to Talksport, United are also willing to double the French international centre-back’s wages to £150,000-a-week.

A post shared by Samuel Umtiti (@samumtiti) on Mar 5, 2018 at 2:57am PST

Manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the 24-year-old who has managed 30 appearances this season.

Juventus closes in on Bellerin

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is moving closer to a move to Juventus.

Bleacher Report stated that talks between the two parties are “progressing” as the 22-year-old missed the Gunners’ Europa League victory over AC Milan with a knee injury.

The Spanish right-back, who has struggled for form this season, is also a target for Barcelona.

9 March

Mahrez hints at Foxes’ exit

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez has hinted at a summer exit after a failed move to Manchester City in January.

The Daily Mirror reported that the 27-year-old winger said, in a Sky interview, “We will see in the summer if something comes but at the moment I am a Leicester City player and I am good here.”

The Algerian international, who scored the Foxes’ equaliser against Bournemouth last weekend, has been slapped with a £80-million price tag.

Messi wants Kluivert

FourFourTwo said that Lionel Messi has urged the Barcelona’s board to bring Ajax’s Justin Kluivert to the club.

The Argentine striker is a fan of the 18-year-old’s father, Patrick Kluivert – who scored more than 120 goals for the Catalan side.

A post shared by Justin Kluivert (@justink_) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:22am PST

The left winger, who has made 21 appearances, scored six goals this season so far.

English interest in Elyounoussi

According to ESPN FC, Basel’s Mohamed Elyounoussi is being tracked by Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton after his man-of-the-match performance against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old’s agent Ferhat Cifici said, “The boy is ready to make the next step in his career and I have a lot of meetings planned with clubs so we will see what happens.”

The Norwegian international forward has scored seven goals and notched up 13 assists in total this season.

8 March

Asensio interests Chelsea

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are keen on bringing Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio to Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Blues want to reunite the Spanish winger with former Madrid teammate Alvaro Morata.

The 22-year-old, who has struck 10 goals so far, is contracted till 2023.

Koulibaly tracked by top EPL clubs

Several top English clubs are ready to fight it out to secure the signature of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Daily Mirror stated that the 26-year-old defender has impressed in his four years in the Serie A and has attracted the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

A post shared by Kalidou Koulibaly (@kkoulibaly26) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:53pm PST

The Senegal international, whose contract expires in 2019, has 28 appearances under his belt this season.

Newcastle to move for Casillas

Porto’s Iker Casillas could be on his way to St James’ Park in the summer according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Manager Rafa Benitez is looking for a new goalkeeper and is also considering Napoli’s Pepe Reina.

The 36-year-old former Real legend, who was linked with the Toons last summer, is out of contract at the end of the season.

7 March

Liverpool close to Lemar deal

Le 10 Sport said that AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar is close to an agreement in principle with Liverpool.

The Reds have made good progress in talks with the French international midfielder, who is expected to cost in excess of £88 million.

The 22-year-old, who has made 26 appearances for the French club, is also a target for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Alaba open to move

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba has said that he will be willing to consider a move away from the Bundesliga club.

In an interview with Kurier, the 25-year-old left-back said, “I still feel very comfortable here, but I can also imagine taking a different path, taking the next step or looking for a new challenge.”

A post shared by David Alaba (@da_27) on Feb 10, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

The Austrian, who has played 28 games this season, is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona.

Meyer to Atletico?

Atletico Madrid are favourites to sign Schalke’s Max Meyer according to German daily Bild.

The German midfielder, who is available on a free transfer in the summer, has been identified by manager Diego Simone as a player who would “assist in rejuvenating” an aging squad.

The 22-year-old, who is a Olympic silver medallist, has 26 appearances under his belt for the Royal Blues.

6 March

Hazard hopes for Real transfer

The Daily Mail reported that Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is stalling on a new deal in the hope that Real Madrid comes calling in the summer.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is a fan of the Belgian forward. Hazard has also said on numerous occasion that the former French midfielder is his idol.

The Blues forward, who is contracted till 2020, has 15 goals in total this season.

United boosted in Dybala pursuit

Manchester United have been given a boost in their chase for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

According to Rai Sport, it is believed that there is tension between the Argentine and the Serie A club which could lead to a summer exit.

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Mar 3, 2018 at 12:42pm PST

The 24-year-old, whose contract expires in 2020, has scored 18 goals so far.

Ramires wants Chelsea return

Jiangsu Suning’s midfielder Ramires is open to a return to former club, Chelsea.

Speaking to UOL Esporte, the 30-year-old said that he “always have special affection” for the London club and “want to play for them again before finishing”.

The Brazilian, who is contracted till 2020, is reportedly a target for Serie A side, Inter Milan.

5 March

Saul linked with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez is the latest name that is linked with Barcelona.

Don Balon stated that Lionel Messi is a fan of the Spanish midfielder and wants him to join him at the Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new contract last summer, has over 35 appearances under his belt this season.

Gunners to sell Ramsey?

Arsnal are ready to sell Aaron Ramsey rather than risk losing him on a free.

The Daily Mail said that the Gunners want to avoid a repeat of the Alexis Sanchez situation with the Welsh midfielder.

A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on Feb 3, 2018 at 1:20pm PST

The 27-year-old, whose contract expires in 2019, has played 21 games for the London club this season.

Spurs scouts £35m Tah

The Daily Mirror reported that Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

The German centre-back is being lined up as replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who is delaying on a new contract.

The 22-year-old, who has three caps under his belt, is under contract till 2020.

4 March

Guardiola plans Iniesta reunion

The Daily Mirror wrote that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be planning an audacious move for Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta.

The Spanish midfielder, whose influence has dwindled with Philippe Coutinho’s arrival, enjoyed huge success together with the former Barca coach from 2008 to 2012.

The 33-year-old, who has over 700 appearances, signed a “contract for life” with the Catalan side in October, but it is believed to be a non-binding agreement.

Ibrahimovic keen on MLS move

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set his heart on a move to the MLS.

Sky Sports reported the Swedish international striker saying, “I did not know that several Swedes went to MLS. That means it’s tempting to play in the United States.”

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jan 27, 2018 at 7:50am PST

The 36-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, has only made seven appearances due to a cruciate ligament injury.

City joins race for Sessegnon

Manchester City has joined the race to sign Fulham’s whizkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The Daily Mirror stated that the English winger, who can play anywhere down the left, is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The 17-year-old, who has 13 goals this season under his belt, is under contract till 2020.

3 March

United to bid for £89m Ter Stegen

Manchester United are preparing to make a £89-million bid for Barcelona’s Ter Stegen.

Don Balon stated that the German international is at the top of manager Jose Mourinho’s wish list.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is touted to be David de Gea’s replacement should the Spaniard move in the summer.

Juventus still after Bellerin

The Guardian stated that Juventus are ready to make a renewed bid for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.

The Italian champions previously had an offer turned down for the Spanish right-back, who is contracted till 2022, in the last summer’s transfer window.

A post shared by Héctor Bellerín (@hectorbellerin) on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:22pm PST

The 22-year-old is also being pursued by Barcelona and Manchester City.

Vidal set for London?

Chelsea wants to try and lure Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal to the Premier League.

Tuttomercatoweb wrote that Blues coach Antonio Conte is keen to link up again with the Chilean midfielder. The pair previously worked together at Juventus.

The 30-year-old, who is under contract till 2019, has 30 appearances this season for the Bundesliga champions.

2 March

Spurs track Reus

The Daily Mirror reported that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus.

The German forward, who has a year left on his contract, is reportedly stalling over a new deal.

The 28-year-old, who only recently returned from injury, is also wanted by Liverpool.

Reds linked with Lemina

Southampton’s Mario Lemina is the latest name from the South Coast to be linked with Liverpool.

The Gabonese midfielder joined the Saints last summer for a club record fee of £15.4 million.

A post shared by Mario Lemina (@lemsm13) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:35am PST

L’Equipe stated that Arsenal are also interested in the 24-year-old.

Balotelli wants England return

Nice’s Mario Balotelli could be on his way back to England as his contract is up in the summer.

The Daily Mirror quoted the player’s agent Mino Raiola who said that he has spoken to clubs in England and Italy about a possible transfer.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 20 goals so far this season.

Over in Asia

Bakambu completes Beijing Guoan move

Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu has completed his move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

The ex-Villarreal player penned a four-year contract with the Imperial Guards.

The 26-year-old, who cost £35 million, joins former Las Palmas winger Jonathan Viera in the Chinese capital.

1 March

Griezmann to Barcelona?

According to TV3, Barcelona has a deal in place to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

The Catalan club is ready to pay the French international forward’s €100-million buyout clause.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 20 goals in La Liga so far, is a big fan of Barca manager Ernesto Valverde.

Milan in for Willian

Chelsea’s Willian could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer with AC Milan reported joint-favourites to land the winger.

Despite his recent good form, the 29-year-old has been used sparingly by coach Antonio Conte – starting just 14 league matches so far.

A post shared by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Feb 21, 2018 at 5:04pm PST

The Daily Star also said that Manchester United are the other favourite to sign the Brazilian, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain also keen.

Gunners turn to Gimenez

Arsenal is focusing on Atletico Madrid’s Jose Maria Gimenez after ending their interest in Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij.

Sports Illustrated stated that the Uruguayan is expected to cost around £57.3 million.

According to sporting director Igli Tare, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the 23-year-old defender.

28 February

Lewandowski in talks with Real

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is in discussions with Real Madrid after rejecting a new deal.

The Polish striker is said to favour a move to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos’ president Florentino Perez a big fan.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 29 goals in total so far, is also wanted by Chelsea.

Eriksen linked with United and Real

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has been linked with top clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid.

BT quoted the Danish attacking midfielder’s representative Martin Schoots who said, “I don’t comment on rumours much, but when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment.”

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:29am PST

The 26-year-old is in sparkling form – scoring nine goals and registering nine assists in all competitions this season.

Juventus issues Can ultimatum

Gazzetta dello Sports reported that Liverpool’s Emre Can has been given a seven-day deadline to agree a move to Juventus.

The German midfielder, who will be handed a five-year contract worth £8.8 million annually, has let talks dragged on with the Italian champions.

The 24-year-old, who has made 33 appearances for the Reds this season, will be out of contract in the summer.

27 February

PSG wants Mbappe – Coutinho swap

Paris St-Germain is ready to offer French forward Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona in exchange for Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho.

El Pais reported that sources close to the club stated that the move is to appease star striker Neymar – who has fallen out with his 19-year-old teammate, but remains close friend with his compatriot.

Mbappe, who has 16 goals in total so far, is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.

United interested in Alderweireld

Manchester United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld after contract extension talks has stalled.

The Daily Star stated that the Belgian defender wants a significant pay rise, but the club’s strict wage cap means that a summer exit is likely.

A post shared by Toby Alderweireld (@tobyalderweireld) on Feb 7, 2018 at 1:47pm PST

The 28-year-old, whose contract expires in 2020, is also a target for Barcelona.

Icardi to Old Trafford?

The Red Devils are prepared to trigger Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi’s release clause.

Calciomercato wrote that the Argentine striker would cost €110 million.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in total this season, is also wanted by Real Madrid and PSG.

Over in Asia

Atletico Madrid duo join Dalian Yifang

Atletico Madrid make surprise announcement that Nico Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco will join Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Nico Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco will join Dalian Yifang to play in the Chinese Super League as confirmed by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The transfer was confirmed on February 26 with the club making the announcements through their official website.

Acuerdo con Dalian Yifang para el traspaso de @CarrascoY21 y @nicogaitan.

¡Buena suerte en vuestra nueva etapa! ¡Gracias, Yannick y Nico!

➡ https://t.co/hgRR8ENHTU

➡ https://t.co/f3nPNREaIw pic.twitter.com/L6CBMePFkF — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 26, 2018

Carrasco signed for Atletico in 2015 while Gaitan has been at the club since 2016.

26 February

Spurs eyes Martial

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to move for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial after his contract extension talks stalled with the Old Trafford outfit.

RMC Sport reported that the French international, whose contract expires in 2019, has been unsettled by the arrival of forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The 22-year-old forward, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, is also a target for Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Milan to move for Ki Sung-yueng

Calciomercato wrote that AC Milan has identified Swansea’s Ki Sung-yueng as the man to reinforce their midfield.

The South Korean national team captain, who has over 90 caps for his country, has won the Scottish Premier League title with former club Celtic.

A post shared by @underhiswings2016 on Feb 10, 2018 at 1:56pm PST

The 29-year-old midfielder has made 20 appearances for the Swans this season.

Arsenal to battle for Adli

Arsenal are ready to slug it out with Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus to land Paris Saint-Germain wonder kid Yacine Adli.

The Sun stated that the 17-year-old, who has starred in the UEFA Youth League, is available for £250,000 at the end of his contract.

Reports in France suggest that the attacking midfielder does not want to continue his career at the Parc des Princes and is looking for a move abroad.

Excited about your club’s transfer targets? Find out how we rate the transfer rumours on The John Dykes Shows every Wednesday at 8:30HKT.

25 February

United to bid €200 million for Isco

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are prepared to table a €200-million bid for Real Madrid’s Isco.

Manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offer him a key role and a £17.6-million-a-season contract.

The Spanish attacking midfielder, who has scored seven goals in total so far, has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Bernabeu.

Torres heading to China?

Marca reported that Dalian Yifang is believed to have made an offer to Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Torres.

The 33-year-old former Chelsea striker, who scored only two league goals, is available on a free as his contract ends at the end of the season.

A post shared by ғᴇʀɴᴀɴᴅᴏ ᴛᴏʀʀᴇs (@fernandotorres) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:24am PST

The Chinese Super League club is also reportedly interested in Los Rojiblancos’ winger Yannick Carrasco.

Lazio’s Sergej to become a Red Devil?

Manchester United are interested in Lazio’s Sergej Milinovic-Savic with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini expected to leave in the summer.

The Daily Mirror wrote that United sent scouts to watch the Serbian midfielder in his Europa League match against Steaua Bucharest.

The 22-year-old, who is expected to cost £80 million, has made 32 appearances so far for the Rome-based club.

24 February

Real to bid for Kane

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is Real Madrid’s top striking target in the coming summer.

Don Balon wrote that the England international striker would cost at least €200 million and the Madridistas are also preparing to bolster their bid by offering players Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic.

The 24-year-old, who is contracted to Spurs till 2022, is the EPL’s top goalscorer with 23 strikes so far.

PSG looks to Donnarumma

Paris St-Germain is looking to sign AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma after a below-par season showing from goalkeepers Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola.

AS stated that the Parisians were initially interested in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, but were turned off by his €100 million price tag.

A post shared by Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna99) on Feb 20, 2018 at 4:38am PST

18-year-old Donnarumma, who is contracted to Milan till 2021, has 36 appearances for the Rossoneri this season.

Ceballos wants Liverpool move

According to El Chiringuito TV, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos wants to sign for Liverpool in the summer after being denied a move in January.

The 21 year-old, who has only five starts under his belt this season, is seen as a replacement for Emre Can.

Ceballos, who costed €18 million, only just moved to the Spanish capital club at the start of the season.

23 February

Real alerted to Sterling

Real Madrid has been alerted to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling as his club have yet to begin formal contract talks.

The Daily Mirror stated that manager Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the England international winger, who has two years left on his existing £180,000-a-week contract.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 20 goals so far, has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Bale set for Real departure

The Independent reported that senior Real Madrid figures are ready to listen to offers for Gareth Bale in the summer.

The 28 year-old, who has nine goals this season, has had an injury-filled five-year stay in the Spanish capital.

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on Feb 19, 2018 at 3:33am PST

The Welsh winger could reportedly cost as much as £200 million.

Juventus moves for Darmian

Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian will be moving to Juventus in the summer.

Calciomercato said that the Zebras has reached an agreement with United to bring the 28-year-old to Turin.

The Italian full-back, who joined in 2015, has chocked up only 12 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

22 February

Courtois open to Real move

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois have been boosted with the player quoted as saying “I do not think Florentino Perez (Real’s President) will call me, but he will call my agent who will listen to him.”

The Telegraph reported that the Belgian goalkeeper is delaying signing a new contract worth more than £200,000 per week.

The 25-year-old, whose contract expires in 2019, has kept 13 EPL clean sheets so far.

Lyon wants Benzema

Madridista Karim Benzema is thought to be high on Olympique Lyon’s wish list.

AS stated that sources close to the player stated that the 30-year-old, who is to be Mariano’s replacement, is not averse to a move.

A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:32am PST

The French striker, who has seven goals in total this season, is also attracting attention from PSG, Marseille and Monaco.

Milan to bid €25 million for Dzeko

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are ready to solve their search for a proven goalscorer by lining up a €25-million bid for AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko.

The 31-year-old, who is contracted to capital club till 2020, has scored 14 goals this season in total.

The Bosnian striker, who became Roma’s first player to score 33 goals last season, was nominated for the 2017 Ballon D’Or.

Over in Asia

Former Manchester United midfielder Rodrigo Possebon has left V.League 1 giants Ho Chi Minh City FC after a brief spell at the club.

The Brazilian started training with the Vietnamese club at the start of January but has failed to impress coach Toshiya Miura.

Ho Chi Minh City FC will now scramble to sign a third foreign player to replace Possebon in time for the new season that kicks off next weekend.

21 February

De Vrij set to leave Lazio

Lazio has all but confirmed the departure of Stefan de Vrij, after admitting that they have given up on new-contract talks.

The Daily Mirror quoted the club’s sporting director, Igli Tare who said that the Dutch international defender “gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June.”

The 26-year-old, who is available on a free in the summer, has his heart set on joining Manchester United. Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in De Vrij.

Jorginho on United’s radar

The Sun reported that Napoli’s Jorginho could be sold to fund the arrival of Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira in the summer.

The Brazil-born Italian defensive midfielder’s agent Joao Santos said “He wants to stay, although we’ll have to see if Napoli agree with that. If a player like Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way.”

The 26-year-old, who has been instrumental for his club, was speaking to Manchester United in January.

Doucoure reveals Arsenal preference

Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure has disclosed that he would prefer to join “Arsenal because of Arsene Wenger”.

The Daily Mirror reported that highly-rated French midfielder has caught the eye of Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been blistering form this season, scoring seven goals so far.

20 February

Mourinho wants Kroos for Red Devils

The Independent reported that Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is wanted by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho had mentioned on Friday that United needed to sign someone to replace retiring midfielder Michael Carrick: “We are looking and we are going to try to sign a midfield player.”

The 28-year-old German international is regarded as a key player at the Bernabeu, but could be available as the Spanish club looks to overhaul their squad in the summer.

Spurs back in for £50 million Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur are planning for a fresh summer move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. The north London club had tried to sign the 25-year-old twice previously.

The Daily Mirror said that Spurs are expected to face competition for the Ivorian forward with Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly also interested.

A post shared by Wilfried Dazet Armel Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on Feb 15, 2018 at 4:58am PST

Zaha, whose Palace contract runs till 2022, will cost upwards of £50 million.

Willian reveals his dream Spanish clubs

Chelsea’s Willian has said that he ‘dreams’ of playing for La Liga giants Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Ahead of Barcelona’s visit to Stamford Bridge this week, the 29-year-old said in an interview with Youtube channel Resenha Delas that “I think they are the two biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid and Barcelona. They are the clubs with the most visibility… It’s everyone’s dream to play for these clubs.”

The Brazilian, a reported target for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, shone in last Friday’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull with two goals.

19 February

PSG alerted to £30 million Rojo

Paris Saint-Germain have been put on the alert following delays over Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo’s contract talk.

The Argentine defender, who was out for seven months due to a knee injury, recently returned to the squad and helped the Red Devils to three consecutive clean sheets.

The Sun stated that PSG wants the 27-year-old, whose contract expires in 2019, to join their South American contingent and will be available for £30 million.

Gunners in for £25 million Smalling

Arsenal have turned their attention to United’s Chris Smalling to reinforce their backline.

According to the Sunday Star, the London club feels that the England international is the right person to replace the retiring Per Mertesacker.

A post shared by Chris Smalling (@smalling) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:29pm PST

The 28 years old defender, who has been under fire for his recent defensive displays, will cost the Gunners £25 million.

Leicester keep tabs on Benfica duo

Leicester City is keeping tabs on Benfica’s Andre Almeida and Rafa Silva and scouted the duo in their weekend Primeira Liga match against Boavista.

Right-back Almeida and winger Silva were both linked with a move to the King Power Stadium in January.

The Leicester Mercury reported that Almeida will cost £15 million with Manchester City also reportedly interested.

18 February

Real to offer £100 million plus Bale for Hazard

La Liga giants Real Madrid have made Chelsea’s Eden Hazard their number one summer target.

The Express reported that the Belgian winger, whose contract runs until 2019, is stalling on signing a new deal with the Blues.

Hazard had expressed his admiration for the Spanish club in a Canal+ interview last November: “Everyone knows the admiration I have for Real, but for now I’m a Blue.”

Real is prepared to make a £100-million summer bid and include winger Gareth Bale for the 27-year-old.

Blues in pole position for Pulisic

Reigning champions Chelsea have been handed a boost in their quest to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

The Daily Mail stated that with the German club keen to sign on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi permanently, the London club might have an advantage in signing the US winger.

A post shared by Christian (@cmpulisic) on Feb 2, 2018 at 2:30pm PST

The 19-year-old, who is the youngest foreign Bundesliga goal scorer, is contracted to Dortmund till 2020.

City interested in Weigl

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl is attracting the interest of Manchester City.

The Daily Mirror stated that Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is in the market for a midfield enforcer, and have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old.

Weigl, who has made 130 Bundesliga appearances, is expected to cost at least £40 million.

17 February

Arsenal joins race for £50million Werner

Arsenal have joined the race for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

The Sun stated that the £50-million rated German striker, who has scored 16 goals in 29 appearances so far, has rejected a new deal with the Bundesliga club.

However, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger faces competition from Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real and Atletico Madrid for the 21-year-old.

United keeping tab on £33million Seri

The Red Devils are interested to bolster their midfield with Nice’s Jean Michael Seri in the summer.

The Daily Mail reported that the Ivorian was scouted by United in their recent Europa League defeat by Lokomotiv Moscow and last month’s Ligue 1 game against Monaco.

A post shared by Michael Seri (@mika_seri6) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:42am PST

The 26-year-old, whose release clause is around £33 million, was a transfer target for Barcelona last year.

Reds monitoring Wanyama’s situation

Liverpool are the latest club to throw their name into the hat for Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama.

The holding midfielder, who returned to the squad following a knee injury, has predominantly been used as a substitute in recent games by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Daily Mail believes that the Reds want the Kenyan as a replacement for the outgoing midfielder Emre Can, but will have to fend off competition from United and Chelsea.

16 February

Real to make £120m summer Pogba move

The Sun reported that Real Madrid will make a summer bid for Frenchman Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder, who is in the second year of his five-year contract, could cost over £120m.

Pogba has been struggling for form this season; having been dropped for the Huddersfield game and subbed off in the defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle.

Malcom to leave Bordeaux in the summer

Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom has confirmed that he will be leaving Bordeaux in the summer.

The Brazilian forward told UOL , “Yes, there was a promise that I will be negotiating (to leave) in June.”

A post shared by Malcom Filipe S. De Oliveira (@malcomoliveira_97) on Feb 9, 2018 at 11:51am PST

The 20-year-old, who has scored eight goals this season, is also being tracked by Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Reds to battle for defender Diop

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool is ready to put one over Europe’s biggest clubs by signing Toulouse’s Issa Diop.

The defender, who is tipped for a bright future, has played for France from the U-16 to the U-21.

The 21-year-old is contracted till 2020 to the French club and has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Inter Milan, Real and Barcelona.

15 February

Ibrahimovic all set for LA Galaxy

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently looking at properties in Beverly Hills amidst rumours of a summer transfer to LA Galaxy.

When asked about a possible move for the Swedish striker, the Daily Mail reported that the MLS club coach Sigi Schmid said, “If it happens, it happens, and once it happens, then we’ll give thought to it.”

The 36-year-old is thought to be close to a return after last year’s knee injury, but has not played since Boxing Day.

Lamela open to Inter move

Talksport states that Tottenham Hotspur’s Erik Lamela is open to a return to Serie A with Inter Milan.

The Argentine winger, who previously played in Italy with Roma, has only just returned from a year-long injury.

A post shared by Erik Lamela (@eriklamela) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:31pm PST

Spurs have not indicated that they are willing to let the 25-year-old leave.

Arsenal and Chelsea interested in Shaw

Negotiations have yet to start for Red Devils’ Luke Shaw’s new contract which has alerted Arsenal and Chelsea to the situation.

The fit-again 22-year-old, whose contract is up at the end of next season, has five starts in eight games this year.

The Daily Mirror understands that the English left-back is looking to bring his wages in line with United’s other senior stars to about £120k to 150k per week.

14 February

Real to pursue Neymar in summer

After losing out on the transfer market last year, Real Madrid hopes to correct their mistake by attempting to sign PSG’s Neymar in the summer.

The Independent reports that despite scoring 28 goals in 27 games, the Brazilian is reportedly unsettled with news of rift between football’s playboy prince and his PSG teammates and fans.

Real will welcome PSG and Neymar tomorrow at the Bernabeu for their Champions League tie.

Kluivert names possible English destinations

Ajax’s Justin Kluivert has admitted that he is interested in playing in England and named his preferred clubs.

Speaking to Helden, the 18-year-old striker said, “England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years.”

A post shared by Justin Kluivert (@justink_) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:03am PST

Kluviert is contracted to the Amsterdam club till 2019 and is in talks over a new deal. He has scored six league goals so far.

Hodgson to be reunited with Cavalieri

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could be set to be reunited with ex-Liverpool keeper Diego Cavalieri.

The Sun states that the former England boss currently only has an out-of-form Wayne Hennessey available and is desperate for some goalkeeping cover.

Cavalieri, who last played for Fluminense, is currently a free agent after cancelling his contract. He earned three caps for Brazil.

13 February

Jose Mourinho offloading Smalling and Jones

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to shake up his defense by offloading England defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the summer.

The pair put on a shambolic showing recently in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle which plunged the Red Devils into a battle for top four.

The Daily Mirror reports that Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Leicester’s Harry Maguire have been linked as their replacements. It is alleged that United are planning a £50 million summer swoop for the England defender.

Dortmund wants permanent Batshuayi’s stay

Borussia Dortmund want to secure Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi on a permanent basis after the striker scored three goals since joining them on loan in January.

When asked about a permanent deal for Batshuayi, the Evening Standard quoted the German club’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke as saying, “There is always a chance, although if he scores in every game, it will be difficult.”

The Belgian striker joined the London club for £33.1m in 2016, but never really convinced manager Antonio Conte.

Alderweireld on the way out of Spurs?

Toby Alderweireld, who only just returned from injury, has been left out of Tottenham’s squad to face Juventus in Turin.

The Daily Mail states that the 28-year-old, who is in midst of new contract talks with the club, will not be happy at being dropped and could question his future at the London club.

The Belgium international has a one-year extension on his current £50,000-a-week deal which is due in 2019. However, Alderweireld’s contract also features a £25m release clause which kicks in that year.

Over in Asia

Kelantan FA have pulled off a shock move by bringing back fan favourite Mohammed Ghaddar.

The Lebanon striker made a name for himself with the Kijang Emas before moving to Johor Darul Ta’zim last season.

He joins Brazilian duo Cassio and Bruno Lopes as well as Indonesian forward Ferdinand Sinaga and Senegalese midfielder Morgaro Gomis.

12 February

Isco on Mourinho’s watch list?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Real Madrid star Isco to Old Trafford next season.

According to Don Balon, the 25-year-old Spaniard has struggled for gametime leading to reports that he might be sold in the summer.

Isco, who is also a target for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, has made 19 league appearances and scored five goals so far.

Llorente to return to Italy?

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente could be on his way back to Juventus after admitting that he misses his former club.

“It’s only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had. I miss it like crazy and would love to return.”

The 32-year-old Spanish striker, who moved to the London club from Swansea last summer, has scored only two goals in 25 appearances this season and was the subject of interest from Chelsea last month.

Madrid wants Courtois

Real Madrid will move for Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois in the summer to make him their next long-term number one.

According to Talksport, the Belgian keeper, who spent three years at Atletico Madrid, still has roots in the city and recently admitted that his “heart lies in Madrid”.

Previously, Los Blancos attempted to lure Manchester United’s David De Gea to the Bernabeu but failed in their 2015 attempt.

11 February

Everton to let Michael Keane leave

Everton are expected to let England defender Michael Keane leave the club in the summer after a disappointing season at Goodison Park.

The former Manchester United centre-back joined Everton from Burnley for £30 million following a sensational 2016/17 campaign but has looked a shadow of his former self since.

The Mirror reported that manager Sam Allardyce is willing to listen to offers as owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are starting to question their transfer policy that has failed to deliver the desired results.

Even the likes of record-signing Gylfi Sigurdsson and Turkish striker Cenk Tosun are being scrutinized whether or not they have a future at Goodison Park.

Klopp looks to £50-million Jack Butland

Jurgen Klopp has identified Jack Butland as the man to solve Liverpool’s goalkeeping problems.

After axing Simon Mignolet as the club’s numero uno to give Loris Karius his chance in goal, Liverpool still look shaky when it comes to corner kicks and high balls and Klopp has had enough.

The Sun reported that Klopp will make a bid for Stoke City’s England stopper but will face serious competition from Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal’s French tactician is looking for a successor to take the place of veteran Petr Cech and Butland has been identified as a possible recruitment.

Manchester clubs tracking Leicester’s Maguire

£50-million rated Harry Maguire is a wanted man in Manchester after an impressive season with the Foxes, according to the Mirror.

Despite only joining Leicester from Hull City last summer, Maguire’s game has improved so much that Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are monitoring his situation before deciding on bids at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Having added Alexis Sanchez to his repertoire of attacking options, Mourinho will start looking at his defence.

Over at City, Guardiola has been keeping a close eye on Maguire all season and could be tempted to bring in the England man as he builds a three-man backline consisting John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Maguire.

10 February

Kante top target to join Neymar’s PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have put French defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante as their priority in the summer transfer window.

The Chelsea midfielder became the first player to win consecutive Premier League titles with two different clubs and has firmly established himself as Antonio Conte’s trusted voice on the pitch after his £32 million transfer from Leicester City.

Le 10 Sport claimed that Kante is the man identified as a replacement for Thiago Motta who turns 36 this year.

With Chelsea’s struggles this season and Conte’s unpredictable future, Kante could be tempted to move back to France where he is assured of silverware with the Ligue 1 giants.

Rossoneri want Red Devil Herrera

AC Milan are targeting Manchester United’s Ander Herrera as the player to bring healthy competition into their midfield department.

Since Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic’s arrival, the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder has had to settle for a substitute role.

At 28 years of age, Herrera is definitely keen to get more playing time and the Express reported Tuttosport’s claims of a £32 million deal in the summer.

Eden Hazard admits Zizou admiration at Madrid

With 13 goals and nine assists for Chelsea this season, rumours of Eden Hazard being on Real Madrid’s wanted list have not gone away.

After a sensational 2016/17 campaign where he lifted the Premier League title, Hazard’s name popped up as a future Galatico.

His childhood admiration of a certain Frenchman in an interview with Spanish paper Marca made it all the more possible for this move to come true.

“In football you never know. I am happy at Chelsea, and focused on them” Hazard told Marca. “I remember 10 years ago, when he [Zinedine Zidane] first spoke about me, it was incredible.

“Knowing that he was my idol when I was a child, I have seen thousands of videos about him and now he is the manager of one of the best clubs in the world, so yes, it is a luxury.”

9 February

Inter captain Icardi to make summer transfer

Mauro Icardi is set to make a big-money move in the summer from Inter Milan.

The 24-year-old Argentine international has a £97.8million release clause and La Liga giants Real Madrid are said to be interested, according to Corriere dello Sport.

“Icardi? He’ll be the summer’s big transfer,” said Icardi’s agent Federico Pastorello.

Icardi has 18 goals in 22 Serie A appearances this season and has a positive return of 89 goals in 149 matches for Inter since moving from Sampdoria in 2013.

Christian Pulisic wouldn’t rule out future Red Devils move

Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic admits to being a childhood Manchester United fan, but ruled out an immediate move to England.

Christian Pulisic wearing a Manchester United shirt when he was younger. #mufc pic.twitter.com/sSE8xsHaad — United Xtra (@utdxtra) 8 February 2018

According to ESPN, the US international who was speaking at a Nike event in London: “You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I’m focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that’s that.”

The 19-year-old had been linked to both United and their rivals Liverpool. Red manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the player who has scored three goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances so far.

Manchester rivals to battle for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will battle local rivals Manchester United for the signature of Brazilian midfielder Fred.

The highly-rated midfield general is rated at £50 million and has been putting in some superb shifts since arriving at the Ukrainian club in 2013.

Daily Mail reported that Jose Mourinho’s staff have been tracking the talented Brazilian but former Shakhtar manager Mircea Lucescu reckons he will move to City instead.

“Shakhtar Donetsk’s best player is Fred in the centre of midfield,” Lucescu said. “He was a bit anarchic on the left. I moved him in front of the defence.

“He will go to City like Fernandinho before him.”

Jack Wilshere to sign new contract

Arsene Wenger expects Jack Wilshere to sign a new contract despite taking a pay cut.

The Daily Mail stated that English midfielder, whose current deal expires in the summer, has been offered a £80,000-a-week contract that would include performance-related bonuses to soften the blow.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on a £100,000 per week, is also reportedly being monitored by a number of foreign sides – including French side Marseille.

West Ham alerted to Harry Arter

Bournemouth’s Harry Arter is reconsidering his options if he doesn’t get more games under his belt. The 28-year-old has started only eleven league games this season.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Republic of Ireland midfielder was a target for West Ham in January, but the Cherries were not willing to sell.

Arter has been at Dean Court for eight years and made over 250 appearances for the team.

8 February

Polish ace Lewandowski targets Madrid move

With Real Madrid’s current woes in front of goal, rumours of Robert Lewandowski dreaming of a move to the La Liga giants could be a lot closer than expected.

The Bayern Munich ace has been in scintillating form and according to the Marca, the Pole is keen to make the move happen despite having a contract till June 2021.

After scoring 92 goals in 165 matches for Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski moved to Bayern where he continued his goalscoring streak with 135 goals in 175 appearances.

His agent Cezary Kucharski is understood to be close to the Madrid head honchos and has always maintained Lewandowski’s interest in joining the Los Merengues.

Liverpool alerted to Lemar’s contract rejection

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar is on Liverpool’s radar once again after turning down a new contract offer according to the Independent.

The 22-year-old French winger, intended to be Philippe Coutinho’s successor, chose to stay with the title-winning club after a number of departures last season.

The Reds previously had a £78m bid rejected last year and is likely to return in the summer. Jurgen Klopp will need to see off competition from Arsene Wenger who is reportedly keen to bring Lemar to Arsenal too.

Benevento want Nasri and Alex Song in Serie A

Serie A minnows Benevento are keen to add former Arsenal duo Alex Song and Samir Nasri to their roster in a bid to avoid relegation.

Rooted firmly at the bottom of the Serie A, the club reinforced their ranks with ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro and Bacary Sagna joining them in recent weeks.

According to Calciomercato, the bottom-dwellers are chasing the signatures of Song who is a free agent after being released by Rubin Kazan. They also want ex-Manchester City playmaker Nasri who left Turkish club Atalyaspor in January.

Pochettino eyes Watford star midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes set on Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Daily Mail reported that the Argentine tactician was at Vicarage Road on Monday night to watch the 25-year-old help the Hornets defeat Chelsea 4-1 and was impressed by what he saw.

Since joining Watford from Rennes in 2016 for £8 million and has been putting in some stellar performances for the Premier League side.

With a contract till the summer of 2020, Watford are understood to be keen to tie Doucoure down with a new deal that is worth more than £60,000 a week.

If Spurs are to get their man, they may have to prepare a bid way above Watford’s club record of £20 million when they sold Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai.

Over in Asia

S.League giants Warriors FC have moved quickly to add more attacking prowess to their squad after Gabriek Quak’s departure to Thai League 1 side Navy FC. Former LionsXII forward Sahil Suhaimi has been announced as the latest addition. He makes the move from Sarawak FA.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Sahil Suhaimi for the 2018 Season! #WelcomeSahil Posted by Warriors Football Club on Monday, 5 February 2018

7 February

Evra close to West Ham move

Patrice Evra could make a surprise move back to the Premier League despite serving a UEFA ban after he kicked out at a fan during his time with Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

The former Manchester United full-back was sacked by the club and has been suspended until June together with a fine of around £9,000.

He toured West Ham’s training ground on Tuesday, as reported by Daily Mail and is set to return to the English game where he played more than 300 matches for the Red Devils before departing for Juventus.

Courtois drops Real Madrid hint

All is not well at Stamford Bridge as a series of poor results has put Antonio Conte in the spotlight.

To make things worse, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that his heart is back in Spain.

.@thibautcourtois: ‘Now we have to work hard again and hope that the victories come again because it was a bad week.’https://t.co/l1dyk8IqZX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 6, 2018

Belgium magazine Sport revealed that the giant goalkeeper is keen on a return to Spain.

If Real is really interested, my personal situation could affect, yes,’ he said of a prospective move. ‘The family aspect, it is priceless. But I repeat to you that, for the moment, I’m busy talking to Chelsea to extend.”

Liverpool need £45million for Alisson

Liverpool’s well-documented problems in the goalkeeping department could finally end, but only if they pay more than £45million for Roma’s Brazilian stopper Alisson.

The Mirror reported that the 25-year-old Brazilian has caught the eye of the Liverpool hierarchy who are keen to bring him to Anfield at the end of the season.

If former roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo’s words are to be taken seriously, then Liverpool could be signing the “Messi of goalkeepers”.

“I don’t think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era.” Negrisolo told II Romanista.

Over in Asia

Former Albirex Niigata (S) playmaker Tatsuro Inui put pen to paper on a deal that will see him return to Southeast Asia and ply his trade in the Cambodian league with Nagaworld FC. The 28-year-old returned to Japan to play for J3 side Blaublitz Akita after a short sting with Thai Honda in 2017.

Balestier Khalsa unveil former Young Lions wing-back Sufianto Salleh as their first signing of the season. He played for Home United last season but will now turn out for the Tigers at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Geylang International defender Anders Aplin has begun his trial with J.League 2 side Matsumoto Yamaga in Shizuoka.

6 February

Three clubs in for Dortmund wonder kid Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund have a fight on their hands to keep American wonder kid Christian Pulisic at the club with three clubs keen on his signature as reported by the Sun.

The 19-year-old has been touted as one of the best midfielders of his generation which has ignited interests from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Pulisic has amassed eight goals in 57 appearances for the German club along with a terrific international record of nine goals in 20 outings for the United States national team.

Kluivert not keen to join Red Devils

Despite Mourinho wanting Ajax Amsterdam’s latest youth sensation at Old Trafford, Justin Kluivert is not interested in a move to the Premier League.

Having scored five times in 17 matches for the Eredivisie giants this campaign, Daily Mail reported that Patrick Kluivert’s son has made known his intention to stay with Ajax.

“The chances of me leaving are slim,” the youngster told Voetbal Inside. “I haven’t spoken to Jose Mourinho myself.

“I know as much as you do. Rumours are always there but Manchester United has never come up and I don’t think it’s a logical step. A few more years at Ajax? Who knows, we’ll see.”

Wilshere on Liverpool’s summer radar

Should Jack Wilshere decide to reject Arsenal’s new £90,000-a-week contract, Premier League rivals Liverpool are ready to swoop in.

A rejuvenated Wilshere has seen more game time in the last few months but his series of injuries has been a cause for concern to the Arsenal bosses.

According to the Sun, Liverpool are keen to bring the England midfielder in as a replacement for Emre Can who has yet to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club.

Over in Asia

Siam Navy FC 2018 ✔️??⚽️?? can’t wait to link up with the team and fans to start the season! #GQ… https://t.co/O0YIBrdsHf — GQ7 (@gabrielquak7) February 4, 2018

Singapore duo Baihakk Khaizan and Gabriel Quak have become the latest players to make the move to play in Thailand. Baihakki joined T2 side Udon Thani while Quak will be part of Navy FC in T1.

T1 contenders Chiangrai United have brought in former Bursaspor playmaker Bajram Nebihi on a season-long loan from Port FC.

League giants Warriors FC confirmed the signing of ex-Sarawak FA striker Sahil Suhaimi for the 2018 season.

For the latest Transfer Buzz, please click here.