Tah sent back to Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen can breathe a sigh of relief despite key defender Jonathan Tah withdrawing from the Germany U21 side due to injury.

Tah, 21 has already amassed 74 appearances for Leverkusen despite his relatively young age and remains a key component as the side's ball-playing central defender.

The news that he picked up an injury during the 2-1 international friendly loss against Hungary in Paderborn on Friday saw him return to the BayArena. However, U21 head coach Stefan Kuntz confirmed Tah was sent home out of precaution and the injury is not as bad as first feared.

"It is more a precautionary measure than anything else. We came to the decision to allow him to go back to be treated by his club after discussions with Jonathan, our doctors and Bayer Leverkusen," he told the DFB website.

"Of course it’s a shame that one of our leading players can’t be there for the start of our qualification campaign but we have lots of players in the squad capable of stepping up to the plate at centre-back in Jonathan's absence."