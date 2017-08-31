Swansea snap up Sanches on loan

Swansea City pulled off a major coup on transfer deadline day by securing Bayern Munich youngster Renato Sanches on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus, and Monaco, but the Swans have managed to clinch his services for a reported loan fee of £4 million.

The transfer is believed to have been concluded in the Swans’ favour thanks to manager Paul Clement’s history at Bayern. The Englishman worked as an assistant manager at Allianz Arena from July 2016 to January 2017.

A little bit more about @renatosanches35, in case you didn't already know… 😉 #SanchesSigns #swans A post shared by Swansea City AFC (@swansofficial) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to conclude the load deal with Swansea City. Our goal was for Renato to gain regular match practice at club level in a strong league such as the Premier League,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club’s official website.

“We remain convinced he has the potential to become an important player for FC Bayern in the future. For this reason the agreement states that the player will return to FC Bayern on 1 July 2018 with no option to make the transfer permanent.”