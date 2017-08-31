Spurs sign Aurier from PSG

Tottenham have completed the deadline-day signing of right-back Serge Aurier on a five-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international has spent the last three seasons at Parc des Princes, and has made over 100 Ligue 1 appearances for them and previous clubs Toulouse and Lens.

🗣️ @Serge_aurier: “This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself” #WelcomeAurier pic.twitter.com/eo1qZsS2xD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier said.

“This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.”

Aurier was a somewhat contentious figure at PSG, and had to miss a Champions League match against Arsenal in 2016 after assaulting a police officer outside a nightclub, but seems eager to put all that behind him.

“The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

Aurier has 41 caps and one goal for the Ivory Coast national team, and will wear the No. 24 shirt for Spurs.