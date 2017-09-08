Spurs flops reunite at Fenerbache

Fenerbahce have secured a deal to bring Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen to the Turkish Super Lig on a season long loan deal after falling out of favour in London.

Following the £12million acquisition of Fernando Llorente from Swansea as back-up for Harry Kane, the Netherlands international has fallen further down the pecking order – after a difficult debut season.

Fener, who finished in third place last season have now swooped in to bolster their attacking options which now include compatriot Robin van Persie and other former Spurs flop, Roberto Soldado.

“Our club has agreed a loan deal in principle for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and Holland national team striker Vincent Janssen,” the Turkish giants revealed on their official website.

“The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 12.30 pm today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul.”

Janssen scored only two league goals in 24 Premier League appearances after making a £17 million switch from AZ Alkmaar last season.