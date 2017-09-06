Spain show France how to beat minnows

Spain were in a ruthless mood in their World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Tuesday night, smashing eight goals as they consolidated their position at the top of Group G.

Spain scored four goals in each half as they showed neighbours France exactly how to deal with lowly opposition after Didier Deschamps side were held to a goalless draw by Luxembourg on Sunday.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos got the goal glut underway in just the third minute with a trademark set-piece header, before strikes from Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata, Isco and Man City’s David Silva extended their lead.

Further goals from Morata, a Goppel own goal and a brace from substitute Iago Aspas completed the rout for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

It was the second time in a year that Spain had put eight goals past Liechtenstein as they matched the score from their first meeting in Leon back in September last year.

For the first time, Spain score 16 goals against a single opponent in a single World Cup/EURO qualifying campaign @SeFutbol (8-0 twice) — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 5, 2017

The result leaves the Spanish firmly in control of their group, three points ahead of second-placed Italy with just two games to play.

It also begs the question. Just what were France playing at against Luxembourg?