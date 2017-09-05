Southgate salutes England fightback

Gareth Southgate was 'pleased with the response' of his young England side as they came from a goal down to beat Slovakia 2-1 on Monday night.

Stanislav Lobotka got the goalscoring underway with barely three minutes played at Wembley Stadium after a mistake from Marcus Rashford.

Eric Dier though grabbed a 37th-minute equaliser after being set up by Rashford, who scored the winner on 59 minutes, to secure all three points.

One step closer to our objective. Childhood dream to score for England at Wembley. A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The result meant the Three Lions remain top of Group F in World Cup qualification, after eight games, five points clear of second-placed Slovakia.

After the match, the England manager told Sky Sports: "We didn't start the game well and Slovakia did.

"They capitalised on a mistake for the goal. To come back in the manner we did and regain control in the last 20 minutes of the first half and then go on to be by far the better team in the second half, I was really pleased with the response.

"It's a big moment for a young team."

Southgate added: "Rashford was a real threat for us. His speed on the counter was obvious and he can go past people.

"I thought we had a few excellent individual displays. Dele Alli was excellent, Jordan Henderson was excellent and our defence, who were asked a lot of questions, defended really well.

"Understandably Marcus will get all the attention but this was a team and a squad effort over 10 days."