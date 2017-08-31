Sir Alex backs Real Madrid for UCL title

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes Real Madrid are favourites to claim another Champions League this season.

Los Merengues beat Juventus 4-1 in the 2016/17 Champions League final to bag their second consecutive title, becoming the first team to successfully defend the silverware.

Ferguson has respect for the way Juventus have dominated Italy in recent years but believes Zinedine Zidane's Madrid side are simply a class above the rest of the top European teams and could clinch a third straight Champions League title.

"I think Juventus are controlling the league in Italy. They've been doing that for the past six years. They have a fantastic coach," Ferguson said, as quoted by Four Four Two.

"They got to the final last year and did really well in the first half but Real Madrid were unbelievable in the second half.

"You have to understand how good Real Madrid are now. They're a mature team, they've been together for three, four, five years – all of their players together.

"It gives them great continuity and understanding of the roles they've all got to play. It's a real team.

"Juventus were in the cup final two years before and they've been the main Italian threat to win the Champions League.

"Personally, I think Real Madrid will be very difficult to beat, I think they're a great team. I'm hoping United [in Group A along with Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow] will do well this year with a very strong team."