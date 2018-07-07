Juventus issue statement on Ronaldo

Juventus have released a statement in response to speculation over a deal that would see Cristiano Ronaldo join the Serie A club.

The Real Madrid striker’s future has been the subject of speculation since his comments after the Champions League final that suggested he was set to leave.

Reports have suggested that the 33-year-old has already spoken to the Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli over a possible move.

Real are also seemingly open to parting ways with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has an estimated £88million price tag.

When prompted by the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB) for an update on their transfer activity as a result of the club’s share price increase, Juve released a short statement on their official website.

It read: “Upon Consob’s request, following recent media coverage, Juventus Football Club S.p.A. clarifies that, during the transfer window, the company evaluates many market opportunities and, if any agreement should be reached, a press release will be issued in compliance with the regulations.”