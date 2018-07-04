Juventus hail departed Asamoah

Despite his move to bitter rivals Inter Milan, Juventus have paid tribute to Ghanaian left-back Kwadwo Asamoah in a moving statement posted on their website.

Asamoah joined the Old Lady from Udinese in 2012, and since then has been part of one of the most successful phases in the club’s history.

“Six years, six Scudetti and four Coppe Italia,” said the statement.

“What an extraordinary, trophy-filled time it was for Kwadwo Asamoah as a Bianconero as he officially departs the club.

“A literally tireless worker with remarkable tactical versatility, Asa played 149 matches in all competitions – the second-most among current Juventus midfielders behind Claudio Marchisio – while providing five goals and 16 assists.”

Asamoah played both in the midfield and in defence during his six years at Juventus.

The one major trophy which eluded him was the Champions League, as Juve were twice beaten finalists during his time there (in 2015 against Barcelona and 2017 against Real Madrid).

However, with 2009/10 champions Inter having qualified for the 2018/19 tournament, Asamoah will have another chance to star on Europe’s biggest stage.