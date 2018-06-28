Milinkovic-Savic content in Rome

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic says he is happy at Lazio despite reported interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham.

The highly-rated 23-year-old was part of the Serbia side recently eliminated from the World Cup and played every minute of his side’s group games.

Milinkovic-Savic impressed throughout the global showpiece but wasn’t able to help his side progress to the last 16 after beating Costa Rica 1-0, ahead of losing 2-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to Brazil.

Speaking to Mediaset, the former Genk midfielder said: “I need a little bit of rest now.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.”

He added: “I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet.

“First, I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

Milinkovic-Savic scored 12 goals in 35 appearances for Lazio last season.