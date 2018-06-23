Kluivert makes £15m move to Roma

Roma have splashed out £15million to land teenage prospect Justin Kluivert from Dutch club Ajax.

Kluivert – son of former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert – netted 10 goals in 30 appearances for Ajax last season, with the 19-year-old making his international debut for the Netherlands as a result.

That form saw Kluivert linked with the likes of Manchester United, but he has made the move to Serie A instead after penning a five-year deal at Roma.

Low-key might be Balza's strongest look so far… 😎

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/8eMfoqlmqz — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 22, 2018

Kluivert said: “I’m feeling great. I’m at an unbelievable club and I can’t wait to start.

“I think Roma is a great club for me – I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here.”

Roma director of football Monchi said: “I think Justin is one of the brightest talents in European football.

“For this reason it was not easy to bring him to Roma because of the competition from many clubs.

“But Kluivert saw Rome as the ideal place to continue to grow and develop his enormous potential.”