Nainggolan: Inter wanted me strongly

Radja Nainggolan has revealed that Roma have decided to let him go after Serie A rivals Inter Milan showed a great desire to acquire his services.

The 30-year-old midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, but remained committed to the Giallorossi and signed a contract extension in 2017.

Nainggolan made 42 appearances in all competitions for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side this season and helped them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

But the Eternal City outfit are set to sell the former Belgium international to the Nerazzurri, which would reunite him with former Roma head coach Luciano Spalletti.

It is understood that Nainggolan will complete his transfer to Inter next week and he’s glad to get the chance to work with Spalletti again.

“The choice to leave was not up to me, it is a decision taken by the club that I have respected,” he told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“I will wear forever in the heart every moment lived with these colors, I leave Rome after giving everything in these wonderful seasons.

“I will find a great coach, I’m happy to work with him again. Inter wanted me strongly, more than anyone else, I can only thank the company.”