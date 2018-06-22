Juventus unveil Can after Liverpool exit

Juventus have unveiled new signing Emre Can after the midfielder completed his Bosman move from Liverpool.

Can’s contract at Liverpool concluded at the end of last season and despite months of negotiations over a new deal, the German international decided to bring the curtain down on his Anfield career.

Juventus pursued the 24-year-old throughout last season and have finally landed their man after confirming his capture on Thursday, following a successful medical.

Can will officially become a Juventus player on July 1 after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Serie A giants.

Reports in the UK have suggested that the sticking point over Can’s contract negotiations with Liverpool was his insistence over a buy-out clause in his new deal.

Liverpool’s reluctance to include one led to Can leaving the club he joined in 2014 after a £9.75million move from Bayer Leverkusen. The last of his 156 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side came in May’s Champions League final.