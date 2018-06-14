Inzaghi handed Bologna reins

Filippo Inzaghi has returned to Serie A after being appointed Bologna’s new head coach, replacing Roberto Donadoni on a two-year contract.

Donadoni spent just under three seasons in charge of the Rossoblu, who finished in the bottom half of the table on each occasion.

Inzaghi succeeds his compatriot after an impressive two-year spell at Venezia; he guided the Venice outfit to Serie B in 2016/17 and also won the Coppa Italia Lega Pro before reaching the play-off semi-finals last term.

The 44-year-old cut his teeth with Milan’s Primavera team after calling time on his playing career at the San Siro in 2012. He was promoted to the first-team role for the 2014/15 campaign but was relieved of his duties 12 months later.

“Bologna FC 1909 reports that it has entrusted the technical guidance of the first team to Filippo Inzaghi, who has signed a contract until 30 June 2020,” read a statement from the club.

“The presentation of the new coach is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am in the press room of the stadium Dall ‘Ara.”