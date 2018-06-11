Bonucci rejects EPL rumours

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has moved to dispel rumours about a potential move to the Premier League ahead of the new season.

The Italy international joined the Rossoneri in a shock transfer from Juventus last year, but he’s reportedly looking for an exit just 12 months on.

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop as they search for more dependable options in defence, and Bonucci would see a return to Champions League nights.

However, the 31-year-old centre-back is content to feature in the Europa League for the second year running, after Gennaro Guttuso’s side reached the round of 16 during the 2017/18 campaign.

Bonucci remains committed to the rebuilding project at Milan and has targeted a return to Europe’s elite club competition with his current employers.

“There is no problem whatsoever [at Milan],” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I hope these rumours will be put to bed so we can build something important.

“We’re aiming to return to the Champions League and to compete for big objectives.”