Napoli: Jorginho move to City imminent

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that Manchester City are edging closer to the signing of Jorginho, with just the transfer fee a sticking point.

The Premier League champions have made the 26-year-old midfielder a priority target in the off-season, although they’ve come up short in the Azzurri’s valuation of Jorginho thus far.

According to De Laurentiis, the Citizens recently failed with a €50 million bid, but he admitted that negotiations are nearing a successful conclusion.

The Brazil-born Italy international registered two goals and four assists in 33 Serie A appearances this past season to help the Naples outfit finish runners-up to Italian champions Juventus.

“I think the deal can be done in the next few days,” De Laurentiis told Sun Sport. “Everything is possible as we have a good relationship with Manchester City and their people but we must negotiate.

“We are still not in agreement over the price for the player, but we’ll be near to the conclusion as they made an effort in the last few days.”