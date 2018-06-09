Juventus confirm Perin signing

Juventus have announced the signing of goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa, having struck a deal for a fee of 12 million Euros, rising to a possible 15 million.

With Gianluigi Buffon having left the club after the 2017/18 season, Juve have now brought in another Italian international to replace him, snapping Perin up on a four-year deal.

“I have a lot of enthusiasm, I come here on tip-toes with the utmost humility and a lot to learn, but hope I can give the team a helping hand and contribute to the cause when called upon,” Perin told Juventus’ official website.

“The club showed strong interest and when they contacted my agent, I couldn’t help but say yes. These are chances that pass by only once in life and I couldn’t say no to Juventus.”

The 25-year-old broke through at Genoa in 2013 after loan spells at Padova and Pescara. His percentage of shots saved over the past five years in Serie A is an impressive 73%, topped only by Buffon.

He made his Italy debut against Albania in November 2014, coming on as a substitute for Salvatore Sirigu and keeping a clean sheet.

As things stand, his main competition at Juventus appears to be former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.