Juventus confirm Perin signing

Juventus have announced the signing of goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa, having struck a deal for a fee of 12 million Euros, rising to a possible 15 million.
With Gianluigi Buffon having left the club after the 2017/18 season, Juve have now brought in another Italian international to replace him, snapping Perin up on a four-year deal.
“I have a lot of enthusiasm, I come here on tip-toes with the utmost humility and a lot to learn, but hope I can give the team a helping hand and contribute to the cause when called upon,” Perin told Juventus’ official website.
Oggi inizia un nuovo capitolo della mia vita calcistica, un capitolo reso possibile grazie al @genoacfcofficial e al suo ambiente che in questi anni mi ha fatto crescere come uomo e come calciatore. I colori rossoblu rimarranno sempre importanti per me. Ho già ricevuto un caloroso benvenuto dai miei nuovi tifosi, non vedo davvero l’ora di rendermi utile alla causa bianconera!
“The club showed strong interest and when they contacted my agent, I couldn’t help but say yes. These are chances that pass by only once in life and I couldn’t say no to Juventus.”
The 25-year-old broke through at Genoa in 2013 after loan spells at Padova and Pescara. His percentage of shots saved over the past five years in Serie A is an impressive 73%, topped only by Buffon.
He made his Italy debut against Albania in November 2014, coming on as a substitute for Salvatore Sirigu and keeping a clean sheet.
As things stand, his main competition at Juventus appears to be former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.