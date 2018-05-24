Ancelotti takes charge of Napoli

Former FC Bayern München and Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti been confirmed as the new manager of Napoli on a three-year deal.

The 58-year-old Italian replaced Maurizio Sarri, who guided Napoli to a second-placed finish in Seria A this past season, four points behind champions Juventus.

“I am really happy and honoured to manage a team with a unique city and incredible fans,” said Ancelotti.

#WelcomeCarlo 💙 @mrancelotti #ForzaNapoliSempre A post shared by SSC Napoli (@officialsscnapoli) on May 23, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

Sarri, 59, has been linked with a move to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis was full of praise for his contributions to the club.

“I thank Maurizio Sarri for his dedication to Napoli that has given the city and the fans worldwide prestige and emotions,” De Laurentiis said.

“He created a model of play admired everywhere and by anyone. Bravo Maurizio.”

Ancelotti has enjoyed a lot of success in Europe, and is one of only two managers to have won the UEFA Champions League three times (twice with Milan and once with Real Madrid).

He has also won the Serie A title with AC Milan, the Premier League with Chelsea, Bundesliga with Bayern and Ligue 1 with PSG.