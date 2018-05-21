Sarri hints at move abroad amid Chelsea links

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri admits he may be heading to a club outside Italy in the off-season if he parts ways with the Partenopei.

The 59-year-old tactician has been linked with Premier League outfit Chelsea, who won the FA Cup under manager Antonio Conte on Saturday night, and he has revealed that a move abroad may be on the cards.

The Italian led Napoli to a second-place finish in Serie A this season, finishing only four points behind the Juventus juggernaut which has claimed seven consecutive Scudetti.

Sarri told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Everything in life ends and it is better to finish things after writing a beautiful story.

“I don’t know if I will stay, I have to talk about it with my family.

“The situation is complicated. You can’t say you’re ready to go and try again with this squad when you don’t know that everyone will remain here. I don’t know if the club will manage to keep the players who have release clauses when offers will come in from big clubs.

“What I do think is that I could not go directly to another Italian team and that if I had to make a change I would prefer to go abroad.”

He added: “We devoted so much to getting more than 90 points and until now that’s all I’d been thinking about.

“Tomorrow (Monday) I will talk to my family and work out what is the best thing to do. I know the president needs an answer from me as soon as possible as he needs to plan.”