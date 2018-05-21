Milan hoping to sign Fellaini on a free

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is optimistic that the club can secure the services of Marouane Fellaini, once he becomes a free agent.

The Manchester United midfielder’s current contract is due to expire at the end of June and he appears unlikely to sign a new deal, which means he will be available on a free transfer.

The Rossoneri are seemingly eager to bring the Belgium international to Milan in the off-season, but Mirabelli admits it’s not yet a done deal.

“Fellaini could be an important player, he is,” Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“We know he is not going to renew with United, but it’s difficult to say that we have closed the deal.

“He has important attributes. We will do something in that role but we are keeping everything in reserve.

“First we have to secure our signings, then announce them.”

Fellaini has been on the fringes of Jose Mourinho’s United team this past season. He made only five Premier League starts for the Red Devils this campaign while coming off the bench 11 times.