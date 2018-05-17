Juventus confirm Chiellini as new captain

Juventus have confirmed that veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini will replace departing goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as the captain of the club.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli made the announcement during Buffon’s press conference, where the goalkeeper revealed that he will be leaving the Old Lady of Turin after 17 years of service.

Buffon said Saturday’s final game of the season against Verona will be the last for him in the colours of Juventus. He is leaving after making 656 official appearances for the club.

The 40-year old goalkeeper said the lanky defender is the best candidate to take over from him having also given a long service service to Juve.

Buffon told a press conference: “I can’t give Giorgio advice. We basically lived in sync for 13 years, in the locker room and on the field,” said the veteran.

“Giorgio, in my view, perfectly encapsulates the role of Juventus captain. I wish him the best and feel full of affection for him.

“If I thought the Serie A unbeaten record was all down to me, I’d have to be locked up!

“I was one 20th of that and a lot of it was down to Giorgio, who was always a figure of certainty in front of me. I’m sure he’ll ensure I’m not missed.”