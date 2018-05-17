Buffon to play last game for Juventus

Legendary Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has announced he will play his final game for Juventus on Saturday.

The 40-year-old former World Cup winner will go out on a high, ending his 17-year association with Juventus as they celebrate their 34th Serie A title against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve, who also won the Coppa Italia for the fourth consecutive time this season, will claim the title regardless of Saturday’s result as they are four points clear of second-placed Napoli.

Buffon won an incredible nine Serie A titles during his time with Juve, seven of them as captain.

“Saturday will be my final match for Juventus and to end this journey with two cups and with the president and the entire Bianconeri world by my side, will be very special,” Buffon said.

The Italian still isn’t clear about his future plans, having previously revealed that he was considering delaying his retirement and prolonging his career.

“Next week, after two or three days of reflection and serenity, I will take my decision,” he said.

Buffon is still facing a Uefa ban for comments he made about referee Michael Oliver after he was sent off during the Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

At his press conference on Thursday, he apologised for his comments.

“If I saw the referee again, I would give him a hug and say that he should have taken more time with that decision,” Buffon said.

“With the feelings, emotions and disappointment of the situation, I behaved in a way that was not usual for me. After that match, I went beyond the limits with the things I said about the referee and I apologise for that.”

If he does decide to carry on, Buffon said he will not join another Italian club.

“Fifteen days ago, I was already an ex-player. Now I’m not sure any more. Proposals have arrived for some new challenges on and off the pitch. The most important off the pitch is from Juventus.”