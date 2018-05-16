Allegri backed to stay at Juventus

Former Juventus and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli believes Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri should stay at the club, as he has all the tools available to him to succeed.

Allegri has led the Italian giants to four consecutive league and cup doubles since being appointed in 2014 to take over from Antonio Conte.

In addition, Juve has also had some measure of success in the UEFA Champions League as they were losing finalists in both the 2014/15 and 2016/17 editions of the competition.

Nonetheless, Vialli, who scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for his country during his playing career, takes the view that Allegri can build an even greater legacy if he stays on at the club.

Our now three-time Scudetto winner 🏆, @PauDybala_JR 💎 scores against Sampdoria ⚽️💥 as we start celebrations for title number 3️⃣4️⃣ 🇮🇹#GoalOfTheDay 📅 with @Dugout 📹 pic.twitter.com/3P2CnYt9Sb — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 14, 2018

Speaking to Agnelli-owned newspaper La Stampa, he said: “Max is very good on both a technical and tactical level because he is able to adapt his team’s system to suit certain situations and different opponents.

“In terms of management, his ability is often underestimated. I would like to have been coached by him.

“Today, footballers are like brand names. A coach has to take this into account. I do not think Allegri is looking for stimulation elsewhere.

“Sometimes (Sir Alex) Ferguson (legendary Man United manager) may have thought about it, but he was at the same club for more than 25 years.

“Maybe one day we’ll talk about Allegri as “Sir Max.” It is not easy to leave Juventus because it is hard to find somewhere better.”