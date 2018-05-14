Allegri: I’m staying at Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has finally spoken on reports linking him with a move to England, saying he will remain at Juventus unless the club fires him.

Allegri on Sunday led Juventus to their seventh consecutive Serie A title having also won the Coppa Italia for a fourth season in a row on Wednesday.

The Juve manager has been linked with Arsenal and London rivals Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Arsene Wenger ended his long reign at Arsenal on Sunday while there is uncertainty over the future of Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

However, Allegri says he is happy to remain with the Serie A giants unless they fire him.

Allegri told a press conference: “If they don’t fire me, then I think I’m staying at Juventus next season too.

“It’s not an issue of decisions on the future, it’s about planning what the future of Juventus will be because once we’ve finished celebrating, we have to sit around a table with clear heads.

“When the next season begins, we all start from zero points and must continue proving we are competitive.”