Juve win seventh successive Serie A title

Juventus earned a historic seventh consecutive Serie A title on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with 10-man Roma.

The point was enough to give Juve an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed Napoli with just one game remaining.

The success is the club’s 34th top-flight title and a fourth double in four seasons for coach Massimiliano Allegri following Wednesday’s Coppa Italia success over AC Milan.

Napoli needed Juve to lose both their games to have a chance of success, and despite a below-par performance from the defending champions, Roma’s chances of victory were effectively ended when Radja Nainggolan was dismissed for his second yellow card midway through the second half.

A 2-0 win for Napoli at Sampdoria ultimately proved fruitless.

It marked a disappointing end to the season for the southern club, who had taken the race for the Scudetto down to the wire when they defeated Juventus in Turin on 22 April.

However, a 3-0 loss at Fiorentina and then with a 2-2 draw with Torino left the Neapolitans’ hopes of claiming a first Scudetto in 20 years in ruins.

🏆🇮🇹 Gioia bianconera all'Olimpico: ecco i festeggiamenti della @juventusfc! Complimenti ai Campioni d'Italia! pic.twitter.com/Z6KtUxL8cs — Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) May 13, 2018

Following the win, Allegri, who has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal, said the motivation to win again next year would still be there.

“Motivation is always there at Juventus…. the objective will be to be in the running for every objective in March again.

“You have to work on yourself and find the motivation within yourself too, setting personal targets as well as those for the group.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, as it’s never easy to win. There are players here who won all seven titles and deserve Saturday’s salute in front of their home fans. We want to celebrate all together in Turin.”