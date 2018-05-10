Gattuso: It’s up to the club to decide on Donnarumma

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso insists he is only the coach and that it’s the club who will decide whether goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will stay.

Donnarumma has been linked with a move away from Milan, with the club also set to bring in Pepe Reina, who will join on a free transfer from Napoli.

However, Gattuso could not discuss the future of the 19-year-old shot-stopper and the arrival of Reina, who will join Milan in the new season.

The young goalkeeper had a difficult night in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Cup final making two howlers as Juventus won the match 4-0 to lift the trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

Winning the Coppa Italia would have given the Rossoneri direct qualification into the Europa League.

Gattuso told Rai Sport: “At this moment Donnarumma is the Milan goalkeeper, the rest is down to the club.

“I am the Coach, all I do is train the players who are put at my disposal. As far as I am concerned, Donnarumma is one of the most important goalkeepers in the world.

“It’s up to the club to decide what to do next.”