Allegri: This Scudetto the most ‘difficult’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has said that a seventh successive Serie A title would be the “most beautiful and difficult” one of them all if Juventus can pull it off.

Juve came back from a goal down to beat Bologna 3-1 in Turin on Saturday, a win that leaves them on 91 points, seven points clear of Napoli. They will be crowned champions should Napoli lose at home to Torino on Sunday.

“It will be the most beautiful and difficult Scudetto, but with every year that passes that’s how it is,” he told said.

“We honour every competition we enter and try to get right to the very end of everything.

“Let’s not forget that Napoli could still reach 93 points, which would complicate things.

“We have taken a big step forward, and now there are only three points separating us and mathematical certainty.”

Juventus now face AC Milan in the final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, a match for which Allegri said his side is fully focused.

“Tomorrow we will train, and we can start thinking about the cup final, which is a very important milestone. It will be difficult against Milan, but it’s a good final line-up.

“We worked hard to get there and we want to give it our all.”