Nainggolan happy to stay at Roma

AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan doesn’t see any reason to leave the Serie A side despite regularly being linked with moves to the Premier League.

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in bringing the 29-year-old to England, but he insists he is enjoying his football at the Giallorossi.

The Belgium international is preparing for the second leg of Roma's UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Liverpool. Roma trail the Reds 5-2 on aggregate, after suffering a heavy defeat at Anfield, and will need a top performance at home on Wednesday to turn it around.

"I didn't choose to stay here because I knew I'd have got to the Champions League semi-final," he said, according to FourFourTwo.

"I stayed here because the feeling of winning in Rome would be unforgettable. This is me.

"I never go down the easy way. I am trying to achieve it even though I know it is not easy.

"There will perhaps be more years to try yet, but I don't like to leave the places I feel all right in. This is me."