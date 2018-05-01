Balotelli: I’d like to go back to Italy

Mario Balotelli has spoken of his wish to return to the Serie A, saying he could be in his final season in France with Nice.

Balotelli joined the Ligue 1 side from Liverpool in 2016 and will be out of contract in the summer.

The striker admitted that he is having his best season in France, but is keen to make a return to his home country.

However, the 27-year old former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has ruled out a return to AC Milan for a third spell with the club.

Balotelli told Calciomercato.com: “I’d like to go back to Italy.

“There are many teams following me, but I can say that Milan aren’t one of them. There’s no chance of me returning to the Rossoneri.

“Nice? I almost definitely won’t stay, even if I don’t know yet for certain. More than likely, this will be my final season here, despite it being my best one in France.”