Inzaghi: We’ve got a long way to go

Simone Inzaghi has downplayed Lazio’s chances of securing a Champions League spot, saying they still have a long way to go after the weekend’s win over Torino.

Lazio is in fourth position in the Serie A and tied on 70 points with third-placed Roma.

The club also suffered a big blow on the weekend, with striker Ciro Immobile suffering an injury that is likely to keep him out of the remaining three games.

Inzaghi admitted that the injury could have ended Immobile’s season, but was happy his side won the match against Torino with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scoring the winner.

Inzaghi told Mediaset Premium: “Unfortunately, we get the feeling Ciro’s season could end here, but I hope he and Stefan Radu can still help us out this season,”

“I am happy with the performance and Felipe Caicedo made a good impact when coming on. It’s not easy to be the understudy to Immobile, but we’re very lucky to have a player like that. He’s an exemplary professional. I have faith for the future with a squad like this.”

“We’ve got a long way to go yet, there are three rounds left. We just have to focus on our own results and what we can do. Our destiny is in our hands.

“We knew Torino was a good side, we allowed them very little in attack and perhaps deserved a bigger result than 1-0.

“In the end, we were fortunate that we had the derby straight after (the Europa League exit to) RB Salzburg, as we recharged the batteries and now have four wins in a row.”