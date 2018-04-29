Allegri lashes out at media after Inter win

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri launched a tirade following his side’s dramatic 3-2 win over Inter Milan, lashing out at criticism of his tactics.

Allegri spoke after an own-goal and a Gonzalo Higuain strike in the last three minutes gave Juve a crucial win over 10-man Inter. The win keeps the champions ahead of rivals Napoli in the race for the Serie A title.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, he said: “Football is becoming too much about theory and tactics, you’re ruining the game.”

When asked why Juventus were relying on individual skill, rather than a game plan, Allegri lost his cool.

“Do you watch basketball? A move lasts 24 seconds, you have the ball and have three seconds, so who do you give it to? The most talented player,” he said.

“You think that in football, made up of tackles, running and accurate passing, that systems win? So let’s pay for tactics and say Leo Messi is worthless! Same for Cristiano Ronaldo and Higuain.

“You don’t look at players or skills, but only systems, that is what’s damaging Italian football! A good defensive organisation does matter, but champions and their skills must be praised.

“But no, you go ahead and keep talking about tactics and don’t watch champions play. Yeah, well done.”