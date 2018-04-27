Monchi: Roma had to sell Salah

AS Roma sporting director Monchi has explained that the Serie A club had to sell Mohamed Salah last year in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Salah put his former employers to the sword in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday as he netted a brace and provided two assists in Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg at Anfield.

FT | #LFCRoma 5⃣-2⃣ Two late away goals for the Giallorossi at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/Y9IaNYCGyX — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 24, 2018

The Egyptian has been sensational in his first season at the Reds, after leaving the Giallorossi, scoring 43 goals in 47 games and earning the PFA award to boot.

The decision to sell Salah to Liverpool appears to have back-fired for Roma, but Monchi has revealed that the Italian outfit had little choice in the matter.

“I sold him for more than €42m. We had a need to sell. We had no option but to sell Salah before 30 June,” Monchi told the Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“Had we not done that, we probably wouldn’t be here playing the semi-final of the Champions League as we had Uefa closely monitoring us.

“We didn’t want to sell him but we had no choice. We had to take an offer before the end of the month. He wanted to leave, but we would have kept him if the regulations weren’t against us.

“When I arrived, the offer [from Liverpool] was €30m but we managed to get it up to almost €50m with bonuses. That is what we could do. The market then went crazy with Neymar, Coutinho and Dembele.”