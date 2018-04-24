Chiellini out after hamstring tear

With the race for the Serie A title going down to the wire, Juventus have confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini suffered a hamstring tear during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Napoli.

Chiellini was forced off just 10 minutes into the Serie A clash and replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Today (Monday), Giorgio Chiellini underwent medical tests following his early exit from Sunday’s match against Napoli.

“Following the examinations, in which appropriate caution was taken due to the nature of the injury, it has been revealed that Chiellini suffered a tear to the biceps femoris muscle in his left knee.

“Chiellini, who will undergo further tests, has already started his therapy.”

Chiellini is reportedly set to miss Juve’s match with fierce rivals Inter Milan on Saturday and is a doubt for the Coppa Italia final against Milan on May 9.