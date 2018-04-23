Napoli throw Serie A race wide open

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly netted a last-gasp goal to keep his side’s title hopes alive as they earned a vital a 1-0 win at Juventus to close the gap to just one point at the top of Serie A.

Senegal star Koulibaly headed the winner from a Jose Callejon corner in the final minute to give Napoli a first ever win at the Allianz Stadium.

That leap from Koulibaly for this goal is absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/INOEVTJ0WJ — Mik (@MikLFC) April 22, 2018

Six-time defending champions Juventus’s lead at the top of the table has been cut to just one point with four games left.

The closest Juve came to a goal was in the first half when Miralem Pjanic hit the woodwork with a deflected free-kick.

It was just Juve’s third defeat of the season and their first since November.

Napoli are looking for a third ever league title and their first since 1989-90 when Diego Maradona was in their side.