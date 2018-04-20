Di Francesco: Roma should’ve killed the game off

AS Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco believes his team should have beaten Genoa more convincingly, instead of being distracted by the upcoming Liverpool clash.

The Giallorossi defeated Genoa 2-1 on Wednesday but Di Francesco wanted his team to kill off the game earlier.

Cengiz Under put Roma ahead before an own-goal from Ervin Zukanovic gave the hosts a two-goal lead. However, instead of putting the game beyond doubt, they conceded in the 61st minute when Gianluca Lapadula scored.

Di Francesco stated after the game that his team may have been thinking about the Champions League semi-final clash with Liverpool on Tuesday instead of focusing on the job at hand.

“We got the three points and that was what we needed to do,” he said, according to the Mirror. “Roma are not accustomed to reaching the Champions League semi-final, so it’s inevitable that you end up thinking about that game – however, that doesn’t go for me and the players.

“If we are to have more games like this we need to pick up wins in the league, first and foremost, then we can think about doing something special against Liverpool.

“The errors we made are ones we’ve seen before this phase of the Champions League.

“Genoa came out more in the second half, but we still had several chances to kill the game off.

“We lost the ball in midfield and ended up conceding, which opened up the game again – sometimes we do ourselves harm. We could have killed the game earlier and we showed a bit of naivety. This is an issue we’ve had for some time.”