Allegri: Juve happy to be four points clear

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri insists he is pleased to have a four-point lead over Napoli ahead of their crucial Serie A clash on Sunday.

The Bianconeri saw their lead at the top of the Italian league standings cut down to four points on Wednesday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw with Crotone, while Scudetto rivals Napoli beat Udinese 4-2.

However, Allegri says he would have happily taken a four-point lead at this stage of the season had it been offered to him earlier in the year, but admits the clash with the Partenopei will be huge.

He told the club’s official website: “A month-and-a-half ago I’d have been more than happy to go into this head-to-head clash with a four-point advantage.

“We must look to win the match because it would be a big step forward. It will be a great game — hard fought with lots of skill on display. We must get off to a good start.

“We didn’t play well today and we struggled a little. It wasn’t easy as we needed to keep hold of the ball without trying to rush things but even in the first half you got the impression we might concede tonight.

“We didn’t stay tight enough and we let Crotone get lots of balls into the box and break through down the right.”