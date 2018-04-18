Spalletti: Icardi shouldn’t be happy with 25 goals

Internazionale manager Luciano Spalletti has urged striker Mauro Icardi to continue pushing himself despite reaching a career-high 25 Serie A goals this season.

The 25-year-old reached the milestone on Tuesday in the 4-0 thrashing of Cagliari. Icardi scored in the 49th minute and assisted Marcelo Brozovic’s strike on the hour mark.

Icardi has now scored 25 goals in only 29 Serie A appearances, but Spalletti insists he wants the Inter captain to continue working harder instead of being satisfied with the goal haul.

“I think a player like him shouldn’t be happy,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s true 25 goals are a lot and he is learning to track back to tighten up the team, so he got a lot of touches.

“Anyone who says he just has to stand there and score goals is hurting him, because if he helps out then he’ll score twice as many.

“If he just stands there, it’s easier for the defenders to mark him. If he comes back, spaces are created.”