Allegri: Napoli have more pressure than Juve

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri insists there’s more pressure on Napoli to win the Serie A, despite the Bianconeri’s six-point lead at the top of the table.

Allegri’s charges will host Maurizio Sarri’s side in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday and the Partenopei will have a chance to close the gap to three points with four games left to play thereafter.

Juventus have dominated Italy in recent years, winning six consecutive Scudetti, and are on track to clinch a seventh, and Allegri is adamant that Napoli are feeling the pressure.

Before Sunday’s showdown, the league leaders will face Crotone in a Serie A clash on Wednesday while Napoli host Udinese.

“Juventus have 84 points right now, and in another season that would be close to winning the league,” Allegri said in his press conference ahead of the Crotone match.

“It’s not the case now. Napoli have the chance to break their record of 84 points and, as Sarri said last time, to win the league.

“They’re still there fighting for the title and they have every chance. It’s normal that, as it’s the only objective they have, there’s more pressure on them but we have to be ready.

“Meanwhile, before Napoli, there’s Crotone, as I’ve said.

“There are no calculations to be made, there are six games to go and we need four wins, mathematically.

“Otherwise we’ll see what happens, but we have a difficult fixture list, as do Napoli, so everything is still in play.

“We need to go slowly, take it one step at a time. Tomorrow we have to go and win against a good Crotone team, to stay six points clear with five games until the end.

“Then we’ll get ready for the beautiful night of football that Sunday will be.”