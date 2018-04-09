Gattuso: Milan missed chance to win

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso admits he was left disappointed with his team's performance after drawing 1-1 with Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday.

The Rossoneri had a great opportunity to take the lead in the first minute of the game, but Franck Kessie somehow missed a point-blank shot, which set a negative tone for the hosts.

Matteo Politano broke the deadlock in the 75th minute to put the visitors in front, but an 86th-minute equaliser from Nikola Kalinic salvaged a point for Gattuso's side.

"We have not attacked the area with force and malice," Gattusso told Milan TV.

"If you do not arrive in the area you do not hurt your opponents. There were two balls in which fell into the area where Suso could have been.

"Of course, the performance remains but we had to win. There was no victory and there is disappointment."

Milan are sixth in the Serie A standings, seven points adrift arch-rivals Internazionale.